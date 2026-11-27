The Western press has performed a remarkable feat of physics this autumn. It has produced a Russian army that exists in two states at once. Physicists will recognize the trick. In 1935 Erwin Schrödinger imagined a cat sealed in a box with a vial of poison that may or may not have broken; until someone lifts the lid, quantum theory insists, the cat is both alive and dead. Schrödinger meant it as a joke about the absurdity of the idea. The Western press has taken it as a style guide. In the first state, it is bleeding to death in exchange for a few muddy fields, advancing at the pace of a tired snail. In the second state, it is moving so fast that the Ukrainians cannot recover their own dead. Open the box and you get whichever army the day’s narrative requires.

The numbers du jour

This week’s headline came courtesy of hackers. Two groups, one tied to the Belarusian opposition and one pro-Ukrainian, say they broke into Rosstat, Russia’s statistics agency, on November 1. Meduza, Mediazona, The Insider and Der Spiegel report that the stolen death records show at least 490,000 Russian military deaths through September. Some researchers, extrapolating from registration delays, push the figure past 720,000. Rosstat confirms a cyberattack and denies anything leaked.

Not to be outdone, President Zelensky told CBS in September that Russian dead would approach one million by the end of this year. Western intelligence estimates have long put total Russian casualties, killed plus wounded, well above a million. Note the sleight of hand. “Casualties” includes a soldier with a broken ankle. By the time the figure reaches the evening news, the wounded have quietly been buried.

Consider the source. Rosstat is a civilian statistics bureau. It does not command troops, count losses at the front or keep the Ministry of Defense’s personnel files. What the hackers say they took are civil death registrations, which the outlets then sorted by stated cause and place of death and ran through statistical models. The files were stolen by groups aligned with Kyiv and the Belarusian opposition, then analyzed by Russian-language outlets that operate from abroad and have opposed this war from its first day. I am not saying the files are forged. I am saying that a spreadsheet passed from pro-Ukrainian hackers to anti-Kremlin editors to Der Spiegel is not the Russian Defense Ministry’s casualty ledger, and it should not be treated as one. And for all its counting, the West never seems to get around to the other side’s dead.

Note, too, how the yardstick keeps moving. Mediazona and Meduza have been estimating Russian dead since 2023, and their method has changed repeatedly. In mid-2023 they put the toll at about 50,000. In February 2025 it was 160,000 to 165,000 through the end of 2024. In August 2025 they changed how they calculate the baseline of expected male deaths. In May 2026 they added a new category, deaths declared by the courts, and put the toll through the end of 2025 at 352,000. This week, with the Rosstat files and the missing folded in, their figure for that same period became roughly 530,000. Same war, same dead, half again as many in six months, produced by new arithmetic. Every new method has yielded a bigger number. In my view, that is no coincidence. These outlets have been under steady pressure to bring their count up to the Western narrative, and they have obliged.

The contradiction

Start with territory. The Institute for the Study of War, which is not known for its Kremlin sympathies, calculates that Russia’s net gain for the first ten months of 2026 was 117 square kilometers. September and October, by its count, were net losses. Ukraine’s own DeepState mappers have Russia gaining about 39 square miles in the four weeks to November 23. That is the story: Russia is spending men and getting nothing.

Now look at the one set of numbers both governments sign their names to: the exchange of the dead, conducted through the Red Cross. Last year the pattern was stark. In June 2025, Russia handed over 1,212 Ukrainian bodies and received 27 of its own. In July, 1,000 for 19. In August, 1,000 for 19 again. In September, 1,000 for 24. In December, 1,003 for 26. That is between 39 and 53 Ukrainian dead for every Russian returned. This year the trucks kept rolling: 1,000 for 38 in January, 1,000 for 41 in April, 252 for 25 in late October, and today, November 26, 250 for 22.

Ask a Western analyst about this and you will be told, patiently, that the ratio means nothing. Russia holds the ground where the fighting happens, so Russia collects the bodies. Ukraine cannot retrieve its dead because it keeps losing the positions where they fell.

Well, which is it? Either Russia is a broken army gaining nothing, or Russia controls the killing ground and the Ukrainians cannot get to their own fallen. Armies that are losing do not end up in possession of the enemy’s dead. They end up in possession of their own, if they are lucky.

The exchange ratio is not a precise casualty ratio. Nobody should treat it as one, and I don’t. But it is a fact, signed off by both sides, and it points in only one direction. Kyiv’s last official tally of its own dead, 46,000, was offered in February 2025. Since then it has said very little. Its allies have said even less. For an alliance that can count Russian dead to the nearest thousand from a stolen spreadsheet, the West shows an extraordinary lack of curiosity about Ukrainian ones.

The fires

The reason there are more Ukrainian dead than Russian is not mysterious. It is industrial.

In August, Russia dropped 8,766 glide bombs on Ukrainian positions, about 283 a day, each carrying up to a tonne of explosives. Estimates put Russian production of the UMPK guidance kits at around 100,000 a year. Europe produces roughly 2,000 AASM Hammer guided bombs a year. Ukraine fielded its first homemade glide bomb in May and has not said how many it builds.

Artillery tells the same story. Don’t take my word for it; take NATO’s. “In terms of ammunition, Russia produces in three months what the whole of NATO produces in a year,” Secretary General Mark Rutte told an audience at Chatham House in London in June 2025. A few weeks later he raised the bid, telling the New York Times that Russia was producing three times as much in three months as the whole alliance does in a year. That is the head of NATO, not the Kremlin’s press office, conceding a gap of four to twelve times. Western intelligence estimates Russian output of 152mm and 155mm-class shells at around three million a year. NATO’s defense ministers have set themselves a target of three million shells annually, to be reached by early 2027. The combined industrial might of the Atlantic alliance, in other words, hopes to catch up with Russia’s current production next year.

Then there are the tanks. Russia’s Uralvagonzavod plant in Nizhny Tagil runs around the clock, three shifts a day, and turns out roughly 230 to 250 new T-90M tanks a year, by the estimates of a Russian military journalist and of leaked factory documents. On top of that comes a steady stream of older tanks pulled from storage and rebuilt. The same leaked documents show the plant planning to reach 428 tanks a year by 2028. NATO’s own secretary general puts the total higher still. In the same Chatham House speech in June 2025, Mark Rutte said Russia was expected to roll out 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored vehicles and 200 Iskander missiles that year, the tanks new and rebuilt together.

And Europe? KNDS, the Franco-German maker of the Leopard 2, builds its newest model, the 2A8, at about 58 tanks a year. Five NATO countries have about 350 of them on order. Lithuania has agreed to wait until 2028 for its first delivery; the Netherlands until 2031. General Dynamics is busy filling Poland’s Abrams order. Ukraine, which once had one of the great tank factories of the Soviet Union in Kharkiv, depends on whatever its allies can spare. One Russian factory outbuilds the entire European tank industry several times over, and the Russians are not finished expanding.

The missiles

The missile picture is starker still. Take NATO’s own figure: in June 2025, Rutte said Russia would produce 200 Iskander ballistic missiles that year. That sounds manageable. The West builds Patriot interceptors at four times that rate. The trouble is not how many Patriots the West can build. It is what happens when they are fired.

Against an Iskander or a Kinzhal, the West’s air-defense catalog shrinks to a single page: the Patriot PAC-3, the only Western interceptor in Ukraine in any meaningful number with even a modest chance of hitting a ballistic missile on its way down. Lockheed Martin, the only company that builds it, delivered 620 of them in 2025, about 52 a month. Add the older PAC-2 GEM-T and global Patriot interceptor output comes to roughly 850 to 880 a year. Washington then spent an estimated eighteen months of PAC-3 production on its war with Iran.

Now apply Ted Postol’s arithmetic. Postol, the MIT physicist who exposed the Patriot’s dismal record in the 1991 Gulf War, has studied the video of this year’s engagements. He puts the PAC-3’s real intercept rate against ballistic missiles in the low single digits, perhaps 2 to 5 percent, against the 90-percent-plus figures the contractors advertise. Treat that as the odds that a single interceptor kills its target, and stopping one Iskander takes 20 interceptors at 5 percent, or 50 at 2 percent. Rutte’s 200 Iskanders would then require somewhere between 4,000 and 10,000 Patriots a year, roughly five to twelve times the entire world’s output. Ukraine’s own statistics are hardly more comforting: in July, by Kyiv’s count, its air defenses stopped about 15 percent of Russia’s ballistic missiles. At roughly $4 million a shot, the West is paying a fortune for a coin toss weighted heavily toward tails.

And the West does not fully control the supply chain for that coin. The PAC-3’s seeker and radar depend on rare earths, samarium and yttrium among them, that China dominates. Beijing put samarium on its export-control list in April 2025, tightened the controls again in January 2026, and has barred sales to dozens of American defense contractors, Raytheon among them. Washington wants to triple Patriot interceptor production, using a missile whose critical ingredients are sold by the country it is preparing to confront. Xi Jinping does not need to shoot down a single PAC-3. He only needs to stop shipping the parts.

Lockheed has signed a seven-year framework with the Pentagon to reach 2,000 interceptors a year. Europe is opening its own Patriot missile line in Bavaria at the end of this year. Splendid. Russia is producing more missiles than the West can intercept today, and the West’s answer is a plan to catch up in seven years, assuming Moscow sits still in the meantime.

The manpower

Russia signed 417,000 contract soldiers in 2025, according to Dmitry Medvedev, and about 200,000 more in the first half of 2026. Moscow is replacing its losses with volunteers who sign up for pay, without a new mobilization. Russia’s population is about 146 million.

Ukraine’s population is a matter of guesswork, since it has not held a census since 2001. Estimates run from about 32 million down to 20 to 25 million, a large share of them pensioners. Its front-line commanders say what its politicians will not. “We barely have enough to hold the sector we currently have,” a battalion deputy commander near Pokrovsk told the Associated Press in October. Kyiv has lowered the mobilization age and is hunting for men in the streets. Moscow is paying signing bonuses. That difference tells you which country is running out.

The point of it all

So why the steady drumbeat of Russian death tolls, timed and amplified, with nary a word about the other side of the ledger? In my judgment, this is an information campaign, and its audience is not you. It is the Russian public. The theory, as old as the Cold War, is that if Russians become convinced they are losing, they will turn on Putin. The Rosstat leak was not released to the Russian people by accident; it was released to them on purpose.

The West has tried this before. In 2022, sanctions were going to collapse the ruble, then the economy, then the regime. In 2023, the counteroffensive was going to reach the Sea of Azov. Each time, the people who believed the forecasts most fervently were the people writing them.

Numbers are stubborn things. They do not care which narrative they serve. The bodies come back across the Belarusian border in refrigerated trucks, counted and signed for, and the trucks heading west are fuller than the trucks heading east. Until the West can explain that without contradicting itself, I will keep my box closed. I already know which army is inside.

Following a full day of Thanksgiving celebration, I was able to squeeze in a chat with Nima:

I also was able to chat with Mario: