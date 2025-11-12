Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary under President Trump, appeared on Fox News recently and made some incredibly insulting remarks about Kirill Dmitriev, who is the CEO of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and a key Kremlin envoy involved in back-channel diplomacy on Ukraine peace talks and sanctions, after Dmitriev downplayed the impact of new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies.

Bessent dismissed Dmitriev’s claims that the sanctions would have “absolutely no effect” on Russia’s economy, calling him a “Russian propagandist” who is “incapable of speaking honestly.” He argued that Dmitriev’s role leaves him with “nothing else to say” except to lie and minimize the pressure on Moscow. Calling an envoy of Putin a liar falls outside the bounds of traditional diplomacy.

Bessent countered Dmitriev directly, stating that Russia will feel “immediate pain.” He cited evidence like India’s complete halt on Russian oil purchases and slowdowns at Chinese refineries, adding that Russia’s wartime economy is already strained (near-zero growth, inflation over 20%, and oil revenues down 20% year-over-year). He predicted the sanctions could slash revenues another 20–30%.

Bessent tied this to Russia’s talking points, saying they’ve falsely “immunized” their economy against Western measures. He framed quoting Dmitriev as falling for Kremlin spin, especially amid stalled Ukraine negotiations.

Despite Bessent’s claim, India has not completely stopped buying Russian oil as of November 11, 2025. However, imports have been scaled back—particularly for December arrivals—due to escalating U.S. sanctions, tariffs, and trade negotiations under President Trump. Indian refiners continue to process pre-sanctioned cargoes, but new orders have largely halted, marking a sharp decline from the 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) imported in the first nine months of 2025 (about 40% of Russia’s seaborne exports).

While President Trump has publicly claimed that India has “largely stopped” buying Russian oil and that Prime Minister Modi assured him of this, the Indian government has pushed back. India’s foreign ministry stated it was “not aware of any conversation” about such an assurance, emphasizing its policy is to ensure “stable energy prices” by “broad-basing” its energy sourcing. Analysts suggest that while India is reducing imports in the short term due to sanctions, it is unlikely to completely phase out Russian oil over the long term. If Russian crude becomes available at a sharp discount again, India’s “economics first” approach will trump Trump’s attempt to coerce India to distance itself from Russia.

Notwithstanding Washington’s attempt to bully India, Prime Minister Modi and his government are not going to move away from Russia… The partnership has moved beyond a simple “buyer-seller” model. There is now a strong focus on joint production and technology transfer under India’s “Make in India” initiative, as seen with the BrahMos missile and the planned production of AK-203 rifles.

India and Russia maintain a robust Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in defense, rooted in decades of collaboration since the Cold War era. Russia remains India’s largest historical arms supplier, accounting for ~36% of imports in 2023 (down from 76% in 2009 due to India’s diversification and self-reliance push under “Make in India”). Total contracts from 2005–2025 exceed $50 billion. Cooperation spans arms procurement, joint production, technology transfers, exercises, and logistics, guided by the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M& MTC, est. 2000). India is not going to risk that relationship just to placate Trump.

Scott Bessent fails to understand that oil exports to India are not critical to Russia’s economic health… Only 15% of Russian GDP comes from all oil exports. Moreover, I think it is highly likely that Russia and India will find a way to use a third party to continue shipping oil to India in order for India to continue to have access to affordable oil. Bessent displayed an appalling ignorance of the Russian economy and the Russian commitment to win the war with Ukraine and NATO in his comments about sanctions. He continues to labor under the delusion that the US has economic leverage over the Russians and that the US can use economic pressure to force Russia to end the war with Ukraine… Ain’t going to happen.

