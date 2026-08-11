Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
2h

You stick around with Trump you’d develop delusional . Like the claim that the strait is open

Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀Big Thanks😃

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture