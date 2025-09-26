Pete Hegseth’s announcement today (Thursday) that all General Officers in the five branches of the US military — i.e., Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard — must attend an in-person meeting in Quantico, Virginia in the coming weeks has justifiably generated quite a buzz. I have seen several numbers kicked around, ranging from 800 to 1,131.

The current estimated number of General Officers in each major branch of the U.S. military for 2025 is as follows:

If we use the 1,131 number of officers, this means there is one General or Admiral for every 1,768 soldiers, sailors, marines or air force personnel. Pretty top heavy compared to World War II, which is the last war where the US can claim a military victory.

During World War II, the US military had more than 2,000 General Officers and Flag Officers on its rolls. Specifically, there were over 2,000 generals and admirals for a force of about 12 million active troops, which translates roughly to one general per 6,000 troops. This number is significantly higher proportionally than modern times, despite today’s military being smaller in active strength but with more general officers overall. The Army and Air Force together had fewer four-star generals during WWII than the Army alone does currently.

Is Secretary of War Hegseth holding an early retirement party? We will see.

I ended the day with my friend, Garland Nixon. We spent some time discussing the unjustified US attacks on Venezuela: