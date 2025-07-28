When I first heard the claim that Emmanuel Macron’s “wife” was actually a dude, I was skeptical. I thought, “no one could be that reckless and crazy.” Well, I was wrong. Xavier Poussard, an intrepid pitbull of a journalist, doggedly and meticulously pursued the story and has produced solid evidence that the French President married a transgender man who has identified as a woman since the 1970s. His book, Becoming Brigitte, is now available.

Candace Owens, who is routinely described in the mainstream press as a conspiracy kook, has devoted several episodes of her YouTube channel to this story. She is simply reporting on the details collected by Mr. Poussard, but has just been sued for defamation by the Macrons. That case is going to be laughed out of court in the United States because she is simply reporting on the work of a journalist, who also has been sued by the Macrons. Morons!

If you do an AI search on Poussard’s work, you get this as the typical answer (This is from Perplexity AI):

Xavier Poussard, a French journalist known for his book “Becoming Brigitte,” was sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron for alleged cyber-harassment and defamation, following his involvement in spreading conspiracy theories about Brigitte Macron’s identity. As of July 2025, the Macrons have filed their lawsuit against Poussard after a surge in online claims—some of which trace back to his reporting and publications—which allege, without evidence, that Brigitte Macron was “born a man.” Poussard now resides in Italy, reportedly citing safety concerns after the controversy escalated. The lawsuits by the Macrons have received international attention, with similar actions launched against others making these claims, notably American commentator Candace Owens. The legal action against Poussard is part of a broader effort by the Macrons to counter what they describe as a “campaign of global humiliation” and cyber-harassment rooted in persistent online conspiracy theories

This shows you how corrupt and biased these AI engines are. Nothing to see here. Move along.

Poussard presents several pieces of documentary and photographic evidence in support of his claim that Brigitte Macron is transgender (specifically, that she was born male as Jean-Michel Trogneux, her brother’s name, and later assumed a female identity). Poussard points to Brigitte Macron’s physical appearance, such as broad shoulders, slim hips, and certain mannerisms (e.g., how she sits or walks), as indicators that she was born male. But it is the photographic evidence and the lack of photographic evidence that seals the case. Poussard shows that there are no accessible photos of a young Brigitte, with former schools refusing to release images and town halls reluctant to share birth certificates. Poussard would be a fool to make this claim if “Brigitte” could produce the photos from all of her school yearbooks, photos of her pregnant, photos of her playing with her alleged children. The Macrons have steadfastly refused to release what would be a powerful refutation and a financial death sentence for Poussard.

But then there is this photo:

Brigitte on the left and Jean-Michel Trogneux on the right

Poussard used facial-recognition software to evaluate a number of photos. This one above shows Jean-Michel Trogneux, allegedly Brigitte’s brother, when he was 18. Hell, you don’t even need software to see the resemblance.

Poussard also highlights a lack of documented accounts for Jean-Michel Trogneux in some family records, despite his appearance in family photos and references (e.g., at Brigitte’s 1974 wedding), implying identity theft or fabrication.

What is so chilling and horrific about this affair is that the sexual relationship between Emmanuel Macron, as a 15-year old student, and his 39-year old teacher, who identified as a woman, is accepted as normal. Yet the whole story of how Emmanuel rose from obscurity, working as a favored employee in the Rothschild bank, gets put into the Presidency of France. The media and the AI-machines are going out of their way to pretend this is a non-story being pushed by crazy people.

Brigitte Macron filed a defamation lawsuit in France in early 2022 against journalist Natacha Rey and Xavier Poussard, the editor of the far-right publication Faits et Documents, over articles and investigations they published claiming that she was born male (as Jean-Michel Trogneux, her brother’s name) and had stolen another person’s identity. In September 2023, a lower court in Lisieux convicted Rey and Roy (Poussard’s direct involvement in the trial is noted in some reports as co-accused or source), ordering them to pay €8,000 in damages to Brigitte Macron and €5,000 to her brother. However, on July 10, 2025, the Caen Court of Appeal overturned the conviction, acquitting Rey (and by extension clearing related claims involving Poussard), ruling the allegations did not constitute defamation.

I encourage you to watch Candace Owens interview Xavier Poussard. It is free, but is not posted on YouTube because the censors don’t want you to hear the evidence and make up your own mind. I found Mr. Poussard very compelling.

https://candaceowens.com/video/becoming-brigitte-candace-owens-x-xavier-poussard-ep-6

So how is this relevant to the horrific chaos unfolding in the world today, especially in Gaza and Ukraine? If you watch the six episodes that comprise Candace’s telling of the Brigitte Macron story — Becoming Brigitte — you will come away with a pretty good understanding that Emmanuel Macron is a creation of some very powerful people and a realization that we have been blackpilled. What is amazing is that the Macrons have been able to pull off this scam and the French society has swallowed the lie hook, line and sinker. The world is not what it seems and it is clear we are being fed a steady diet of bullshit.