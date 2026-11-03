Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
9h

The dry wit is glorious and somebody call an ambulance because that burn was savage (deservedly so IMHO). I wish more people understood the theory of constraints and the concept of "stock" in systems. Sadly, the "fast food" generation has had the underpinning systems hidden from them for decades (and we won't mention the deliberate dumbing down of the populace to make them more compliant. ) Thanks as always for the excellent article!

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
9h

😀Thanks Big 😃

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