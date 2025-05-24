Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mk68's avatar
mk68
1h

George Kennan should have already been spinning in his grave at having a centre supposedly named in his honour but subordinate to Woodrow Wilson, racist and globalist. The homepage of the WC (sic) shows a link to a video commemorating its 50th anniversary in 2018. One of the persons featured there is Daniel Patrick Moynihan, something of a godfather to the neocons.

Fidelity to Kennan’s legacy would have prevented his deliberate misappropriation by this crowd. Instead they have performed the equivalent of the America First Policy Institute hosting something called the Hillary Clinton Center.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture