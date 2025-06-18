Looks like Donald Trump flinched and decided to postpone bombing Iran… at least for the next 24 hours. This iconic song from Buffalo Springfield captures the current state of affairs:

Trump continued his intemperate postings on Truth Social until he convened a meeting of his National Security Council in Washington, DC this afternoon.

Something happened in that meeting to derail what seemed to be an inevitable collision with Iran because Trump’s subsequent social media posts only focused on mundane domestic matters, such as erecting two new flag poles on the White House grounds. I have seen one news item claiming that Trump is giving Iran 24 hours to surrender. That ain’t going to happen.

Iran and Israel continue to launch attacks against each other. The air-defense systems in both countries are proving to be largely ineffective. However, Israel is the one who is unlikely to sustain the current level of operations, according to the Washington Post:

The Middle East Spectator explains the importance of this:

In most cases, a small wave of 3-5 Iranian ballistic missiles is enough to prompt the launch of about 10-15 Israeli interceptor missiles, with each one costing at least $12 million dollars (in the case of THAAD). In contrast, even Iran’s most modern missile, the Fattah-1, only costs about $200,000 to produce, according to the IRGC. If we assume 12 interceptors for one Fattah-1 missile (as seen in a video today), that means Israel is spending $144 million dollars to ‘intercept’ (not always successfully) a single Iranian hypersonic missile. This is simply not sustainable. Within about two weeks, if Iran keeps up the current pace of fire, Israeli airspace will be at the mercy of Iran’s far larger and more destructive solid fuel bsllistic missiles. Unless, of course, the U.S. intervenes directly.

I am reliably informed by someone with access that Trump and his team believe, based on Israeli intelligence, that Iran is running low on missiles and will soon exhaust their supply. This is utter nonsense. Iran has been building and stockpiling missiles for more than twenty years. These missiles are stored safely undergroun, out of the reach of Israeli and US bombs. While Israel claims it is having great success destroying Iranian launchers, I view that claim with great skepticism. Professor Marandi reports that Iran is using decoys, which are attacked by Israel, but cause no real degradation of Iranian launch capability.

The Zionist propaganda machine was eagerly touting alleged success against Iran early on Tuesday, claiming that Iran was only able to launch 20 missiles into Israel in the early hours of Tuesday. That jubilation was short-lived as Iran, just after midnight in Tel Aviv, peppered Israel with a new wave of missiles. The Middle East Spectator just reported:

Earlier tonight (Tuesday), the IRGC tested an advanced ‘Fattah-1’ hypersonic missile against Israel’s air defenses in Tel Aviv In the video below, in total, 12 different Israeli interceptor missiles were launched, but due to the complex maneuvering and high speed of the Fattah-1, it passed through all of them.

Bibi Netanyahu has a credibility problem. He’s the “Jew Who Cried Nukes:”

