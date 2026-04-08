Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Stony's avatar
Stony
2h

TACO! Iran gave Trump an off ramp..

We now will see, whether the US is able to leash Israel as they will try to sabotage the negotiations....

Watch out for false flag and secret missions anywhere to keep the US in this conflict... As TEHERANS 10 points will become the base for negotiations: Iran has won already...

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2h

Thank you for posting Iran's full statement, and for telling us that the US has been asking for a restart of negotiations...for weeks!

In Iran's statement, does "...an end to military actions against allied groups" include Israel's actions against Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis? Will the genocide in Gaza stop?

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