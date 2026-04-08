If you think the war is over, think again. Iran has not agreed to a ceasefire. They have agreed to stop retaliating as long as Israel and the US stop their attacks. So that ball is in the West’s corner. Despite the White House claim that the Strait of Hormuz is now open for business, it is not. Iran will continue to allow ships on a case-by-case basis to enter and leave the Persian Gulf after paying a cover charge. Iran will split this money with Oman. If Iran charges a million dollars — payable in Chinese Yuan — they will earn an estimated $96 billion a year. That will rebuild a school or two.

Please carefully read the statement released by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. It is a detailed, official explanation of Iran’s position:

The enemy, in its unjust, illegal, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat. Thanks to the sacrifice of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the leadership of the Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the courage of fighters on the frontlines, and the historic and heroic presence of the Iranian people from the very beginning of the war, Iran has achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan.

Under this plan, the United States has in principle committed to guaranteeing non-aggression, recognizing Iran’s continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, accepting uranium enrichment, lifting all primary and secondary sanctions, ending all UN Security Council and IAEA resolutions, compensating Iran for damages, withdrawing U.S. combat forces from the region, and halting war across all fronts, including against the resistance in Lebanon.

We congratulate the Iranian people on this victory and emphasize that finalizing its details still requires perseverance, prudent leadership, and unity.

Over the past 40 days, Iran and resistance forces in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the Palestinian territories have dealt blows to the enemy that will never be forgotten. Iran and the resistance axis, as representatives of honor and humanity against the most brutal enemies, have delivered a historic lesson—crushing the enemy’s forces, infrastructure, and political, economic, technological, and military assets to the point of collapse, leaving them with no option but submission.

At the start of the war, the enemy believed it could quickly dominate Iran militarily and force surrender through instability. They assumed Iran’s missile and drone capabilities would be neutralized and did not expect such a powerful regional response.

They believed this war would end Iran, allowing them to act freely, divide the country, seize its resources, and plunge it into long-term chaos.

Despite the loss of their leader, Iran’s fighters and their allies, relying on faith and inspired by Imam Hussein, resolved to deliver a decisive lesson—avenging past actions and ensuring the enemy abandons any thought of future aggression and is forced into humiliation before the Iranian nation.

With this strategy, and relying on unprecedented political and social unity, Iran and the resistance launched one of the heaviest hybrid wars in history against the United States and Israel, achieving all their planned objectives.

Iran and the resistance claim to have largely destroyed the U.S. military infrastructure in the region, inflicted heavy losses, and delivered severe blows to enemy forces, infrastructure, and assets both regionally and inside Israeli-controlled territory. The pressure became so intense that none of the enemy’s primary objectives were achieved, and within about ten days, it realized it could not win. It then began seeking contact with Iran through various channels to request a ceasefire.

Iranian officials state that for over a month, the enemy has been requesting a halt to hostilities, but these requests were rejected as the war was intended to continue until key goals were met, including weakening the enemy and removing long-term threats. Iran also rejected multiple ultimatums from the U.S., emphasizing it does not recognize such deadlines.

Authorities now claim that most war objectives have been achieved and that the enemy has been pushed into a historic defeat. Iran’s stated position is to continue the conflict as long as necessary to consolidate these gains and establish new regional security and political realities based on its power and influence.

In this context, and following approval by the Supreme Leader and the Supreme National Security Council, it was decided—given Iran’s position on the battlefield and the enemy’s inability to enforce its threats—to proceed with negotiations in Islamabad to finalize details within a maximum of 15 days.

Iran rejected all opposing proposals and instead presented its own 10-point plan via Pakistan. Key demands include: controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian coordination; an end to military actions against allied groups; withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region; establishment of a security protocol in the Strait of Hormuz affirming Iran’s role; full compensation for damages; removal of all sanctions and international resolutions; release of frozen Iranian assets; and formal approval of these terms in a binding UN Security Council resolution.

According to Iranian officials, Pakistan has conveyed that the U.S. has accepted these principles as a basis for negotiations despite its public posture. Based on this, Iran agreed to a two-week negotiation period in Islamabad.

It is emphasized that this does not mean the war has ended, and Iran will only accept a full end to the conflict once all terms of its proposal are finalized.