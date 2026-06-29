Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
2h

DUTY TO DISOBEY June 2026

¨They were trained to follow orders, but also sworn to defend the Constitution.

During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and told their careers depended on compliance.

Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price.

Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American. This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends.

Hear early reactions and see scenes from the film...¨

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com/

DUTY TO DISOBEY - CHD MIL Documentary Trailer 4:17

https://rumble.com/v72bpzw-duty-to-disobey-chd-mil-documentary-trailer.html

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
2h

Please put your show w Pepe on Rumblle for Google ScrewTube boycotters thanks!! :~)

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