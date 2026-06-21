Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Kilroy-is-awol's avatar
Kilroy-is-awol
5h

Now the zionist loving US legislators have to pick between acting on behalf of the US which is their “obligation” or supporting Israel which is “treason”!

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Sulaiman Ahmed's avatar
Sulaiman Ahmed
8h

Excellent article as always Larry. Looking forward to speaking to you about it in our interview today.

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