Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
Oct 7

Essential info for the world to see. Many thanks♥

Reply
Share
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
Oct 7

Larry, what do you think of the thesis that the global shortages you write about were planned? The 3 current senseless wars will bring the world to a state of catastrophic famine, fulfilling a century-old desire by technocrats to slash the global population. The globalists would be able to push scared people to get digital IDs and programmable digital currency, all essential to establishing a totalitarian One World Government. Are you paranoid enough to consider that?

Example: https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/diesel-is-the-pretext

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture