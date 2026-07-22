Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4hEdited

As Larry wrote, with the Houthis' blockade at the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, Saudi crude oil will have to be shipped through the Suez Canal.

A primary trade route for crude tankers is the Middle East Gulf to East Asia (the world’s busiest crude corridor), With that route closed to Saudi tankers at both southern straits, exit through the Suez Canal will add over a month's time to the journey to Asia.

Another hindrance to Saudi oil shipment through the Suez is tanker size. The two largest tankers cannot fit through the Canal.

Here is information about tanker types and sizes, explained clearly:

https://www.marineinsight.com/types-of-tanker-ships-complete-classification/

Smaller batches of crude oil out will put an added strain on the energy market.

Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
7h

😀Big Thanks😃

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture