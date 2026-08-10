I just want to say thank you to those who have taken time to subscribe and express my profound gratitude to those of you who have provided financial support. The paying subscribers enjoy the benefit of being able to comment on my pieces. Doing it this way has kept the bots away (I think) and elevated the dialogue.

I try to respond to comments as best I can but, because there are more than 16,000 subscribers, the task becomes a bit challenging. Thanks for understanding.