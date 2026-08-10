Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Natalia
7h

A small token of our appreciation. 🙏

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JustPlainBill's avatar
JustPlainBill
7h

Thanks for your thanks! I've also been regularly enjoying your commentary on Nima's show.

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