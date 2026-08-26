Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
6h

😀Big Thanks😃

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PForty7's avatar
PForty7
5h

80% of CIPS transactions rely on the use of SWIFT for messaging and SWIFT connects virtually every bank on the planet. The latter keeps advancing technologically just as CIPS is doing.

SWIFT, based in Belgium, is currency agnostic, but not entity agnostic. If the EU coordinates with the US on sanctions, then the EU sanctions instruct SWIFT to cut off sanction-targeted banks. That means even Chinese banks cannot transact with sanctioned banks using SWIFT.

If we are going to live in a world where massive and frequent sanctions are the norm then new systems bypassing correspondent banking will have to be created, which is what CIPS does for the yuan. More likely the two will co-exist.

https://nativeteams.com/blog/cips-vs-swift-key-differences

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