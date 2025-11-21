Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
17mEdited

I’m just amazed at the brazen audacity of the DJT administration to try to dictate the terms of this so-called “NON-peace plan!” It just goes to show what an abysmal megalomaniac narcissistic dope president DJT really is! I’m sure he didn’t write this trash, but the fact that he agreed with it-even in part-is laughable. I cannot believe how we were all so fooled by this Trojan horse. 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 This country is literally hanging by a thread and the Constitution? What Constitution?? We have no real government at all. We have the illusion of a government, but that’s all it is-an illusion. All of this is just acting-like we’re really all in the Truman Show!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture