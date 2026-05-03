Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
4h

Larry, your May 2 episode with Mario was the best yet👌. So, in Comment I thanked Mario, but asked him to respect brilliant Iranian professor of engineering in Brazil, Dr Nima Alkhorshid, as much as he does you. I could barely keep on listening to that morning interview with Nima. But Mario does adore having on "the shirt" for you are a UNIQUE & FREE intel encyclopedia.😊 As he confidently said, "Larry I check up on what you say and it is true!" 🧐😇

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 😃

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