Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
7hEdited

I am glad that Larry continues to post information and observances about what I call "The Hallway Runner Story". Analyzing the single! security camera footage, and pointing out that the runner--Cole--was not carrying, let alone shooting, a shotgun contradicts all of the mainstream and White House reports we have been fed. About the sec cam footage: Clayton Morris, on his April 28 Redacted show, laughed at the low-quality, fuzziness of the film.

If Cole carried a variety of weapons, I did not see a backpack on him as he ran through! the security checkpoint. I think that Cole was part of a staged play. Was he paid to run, was he on a hypnosis drug that made him pliable in a government agency's hands...these things we will likely never know. He will now disappear into the law and order system, as has the captured alleged Charlie Kirk shooter, President Maduro, and...where is the guy with a gun who hid in the bushes close to where Trump was playing golf?

What will this latest 'lone wolf radicalized by social media into an assassin' event/story be used for, one wonders.

Reply
Share
David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
5hEdited

This one's for for Stanislav. If you really are eating kangaroo the last thing you wanna do is fkn boil it! Slice it into steaks maybe half to one inch thick, sear it on high heat 2 or 3 minutes a side, then let it rest. Like Stanislav said, no fat, no gristle just all meat. Pure protein with bugger all cholesterol.

The only time you might Boil roo meat is if your feeding the dog or maybe making Kangaroo tail soup.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture