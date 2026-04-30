Let me start with the Saturday event which is being falsely labeled as an assassination attempt on President Trump. This was a breach of a security checkpoint. Although much of the media coverage has reported the man was carrying a shotgun, the video footage does not support that claim. Running full tilt and trying to fire a shotgun accurately is very difficult to do. I cannot tell if Cole, the alleged shooter, had his semi-automatic pistol in his hand.

What the grainy video footage show is a uniformed officer on the left side of the screen taking at least four shots at Cole. The image below shows a clearer picture of the shots fired by the uniformed officer. It appears that one of those shots hit the Secret Service agent in the vest. How Cole was apprehended, without suffering a single wound from the multiple shots fired, is astonishing. I have heard one report that he tripped and fell, which may explain how he was apprehended without being filled full of lead.

What about the officer or agent who caught a bullet in his body armor? It is possible that was caused by friendly fire and was not the result of Cole firing the pistol. I find it very odd that the Trump White House and the Trump supporters on social media immediately began posting the meme that this would not have happened in the Big Beautiful Ballroom that Trump is trying to build next to the White House. The only problem with that meme is that the failure to have a proper security checkpoint at the Hilton could also be replicated in the new ballroom that Trump wants to build.

Paul Mills told me yesterday that there is a video, completely unrelated to the Saturday escapade, where Cole is showing off his wheel chair invention… In the background is his Indian wife talking to the wife of JD Vance, who also is Indian. Does this explain why Cole gave Kash Patel a pass in his manifesto? A lot of questions need to be answered.

Now to Iran… Take a look at one of the recent social media posts from the Iranian Speaker of the Parliament, MB Ghalibaf:

Ghalibaf is ridiculing Scott Bessent’s wild claims that the blockade is going to destroy Iran’s ability to export oil. He clearly is not concerned and is mocking Bessent’s insistence that Iranian oil wells are on the verge of collapsing.

Trump’s blockade is driving up the price of oil, as illustrated in the following chart:

US Navy ships are staying 200 miles offshore from the Iranian coast. If they try to move closer to the Iranian coast they will be vulnerable to missile and drone attacks. All Iran has to do is sail its tankers 50 miles offshore in order to bypass the US blockade, which appears to be what Iran is doing.

Reuters/Kpler data reported at least 6 ships crossed in the 24 hours covering April 29 (mostly dry bulk carriers and some through Iranian waters, including sanctioned vessels like the Vast Plus chemical tanker). Other tracking (e.g., Anadolu Agency/Windward) noted around 13–14 total transits in similar periods, far below the pre-war norm of 125–140 daily.

Iranian vessels dominate the limited traffic: Many (often about half in recent days) load at Iranian ports in defiance of the US blockade and use IRGC-designated routes. A Fars News Agency report (via Middle East Monitor) claimed 52 Iranian vessels (31 oil tankers + 21 cargo ships) breached the blockade in a 72-hour window ending around April 28. This suggests a notable number of Iranian-linked movements around that time, but no breakdown isolates April 29 alone.

While Western media continues to insist that Iran is suffering terrible economic privations, the opposite seems to be the case. Trump is under enormous pressure from this Zionist donors to renew attacks on Iran while General Caine and the Commander of Centcom are advising strongly against renewing the air war with Iran. I believe that the warhawks, especially Bibi Netanyahu, are insisting that Iran be attacked again and that Donald Trump will ultimately cave to their demands.

Danny Davis and I discussed that latest regarding Iran and the alleged assassination attempt:

A portion of my Tuesday interview with Michael Faris was posted tonight:

I did another chat with my friend, Rasheed Muhammad:

Last, but not least, my chat with Stas: