Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1h

With a naval blockade in name only, several USN ships--and likely submarines, too--cruising around in the north Indian Ocean/Arabian Sea, an internally damaged aircraft carrier (USS Ford) finally on its way back to home port in the States, and bases in Israel and other US-friendly spots in the Mideast loaded wth US military personnel 'hanging out'...what's next?

I wish it would be: pack up and go home quietly for the US. Alas, knowing the bloodthirsty quest of the Israelis, I don't think the US will be allowed to leave the area or the mission to conquer Iran. It's like things are on a slow simmer on the back burner right now. Israel is not idle--it continues to kill and hurt and destroy in Gaza and Lebanon. It would be a good thing if some country or countries would conquer Israel.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 😃

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