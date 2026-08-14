Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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E. Mercado's avatar
E. Mercado
2h

At some level, or all of them, we bear responsibility for allowing our government to be bought by foreign influence, and our current commander-in-chief and administration to commit warcrimes, kill civilians, children at that, bomb fishermen and kidnap sovereign leaders. We can’t act surprised. We do need to find a way to act. Most people seem to just go on about life not wanting to think or talk about “politics”. It’s not likely to end well for any of us.

Thank you for your efforts to inform and educate, Mr. Johnson. You have devoted yourself to a higher cause with amazing energy and force. God bless.

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
3hEdited

Psychiatric drugs and the Military - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUSH0D9LjSA&t=756s Also this 100% qualified Pyschiatrist talks about the horric case of Lindsey Clancey a loving mother on Psychiatric Drugs who had a ( quite common ) bad reaction and instead of stopping the pharma drugs her dose was doubled and she killed her three children and permanently crippled herself by trying to commit suicide -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUSH0D9LjSA&t=756s If you watch the documentary about the military and drug prescriptions - you will hear that almost all mlitary personnel are on these drugs.

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