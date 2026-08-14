Larry’s note: This article discusses suicide. Service members, veterans, and family members in crisis can reach the Veterans/Military Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1, texting 838255, or visiting VeteransCrisisLine.net.

When the Secretary of the Army orders every officer and sergeant in the force to personally check on every soldier, every single day, that is not a routine holiday gesture. It is an alarm. And in the ten months since Dan Driscoll issued that order, the alarm has kept ringing — from a carrier in the Arabian Sea, from a secretive command at Fort Meade, from the families of sailors who can no longer get a straight answer about why their children are hungry. The stories arrive from different branches and different missions, but they add up to a single indictment: the American military is being run past the limits of the people inside it, and too many of its leaders have responded not by fixing the problem but by denying it exists.

The order that was an admission

Start with what Driscoll’s November 2025 memo actually conceded. “Last year, we lost 260 soldiers to suicide,” he wrote. “Soldiers aren’t getting the help they need.” Read that again. The civilian head of the Army, in writing, told the entire force that its existing suicide-prevention apparatus — years of briefings, mandatory training, awareness campaigns, and dedicated prevention offices — was failing to reach the people who needed it. His solution was to fall back on the most basic human intervention available: order a person to call another person, once a day, and ask if they are okay.

There is nothing wrong with that instinct. A daily check-in is humane, and Driscoll deserves credit for making it personal and mandatory rather than performative. But strip away the sentiment and the memo is a confession. The Pentagon’s own data shows active-duty suicide rates rising more or less steadily from 2011 through 2023, through multiple administrations and countless “prevention initiatives.” When the fix for a decade-long institutional failure is to command individuals to manually watch each other, the institution is admitting its systems don’t work. The daily check-in treats the symptom. It does nothing about the conditions generating the wound — and those conditions were about to get worse.

The food fight the Navy tried to wave away

By April 2026, the strain had moved from statistics to meal trays. USA Today published photographs — from the families of service members aboard the carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and the assault ship USS Tripoli — showing half-empty trays, small portions, and a gray slab of processed meat. A sailor reportedly told his mother the crew “eat when they can” and split food evenly when someone got more than the others. The Lincoln had been pulled into the war with Iran and was grinding through a deployment that would stretch past 250 days.

Here is where accountability stops being abstract. Confronted with photographs and firsthand accounts, the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, did not order an inquiry or promise to look into it. He went on social media and called the reporting “FAKE NEWS.” That response is the pattern this whole story turns on: when evidence of strain surfaces, the reflex from the top has too often been to attack the messenger rather than examine the condition. It is difficult to fix a problem you have publicly declared does not exist — and a denial from the Secretary of War sends an unmistakable signal down the chain of command about which answer leadership wants to hear.

Fort Meade: where the tempo became fatal

Then came the gravest signal, and it did not come with photographs. In August, Bloomberg reported that US Cyber Command — the force that defends American networks and runs offensive cyber operations — was investigating a cluster of deaths among its people. As many as five individuals who worked in or closely with the command died by suicide between early June and early July 2026, according to internal communications, records, and interviews the outlet reviewed. The concentration was abnormal enough that Cyber Command reportedly invoked the Pentagon’s “suicide cluster” designation; leadership had acknowledged three deaths in an internal email as early as June.

Precision matters here, and it cuts toward accountability rather than away from it. Officials have not established a common cause, and there is no public evidence connecting the deaths beyond their timing — no one should imply otherwise. But what the reporting does establish is the backdrop: a workforce hit by a workload surge driven by foreign conflicts, the Iran war above all, with the deaths landing in one of the most intense stretches of that war. Cyber Command had reportedly started embedding mental-health clinicians at Fort Meade in May — before the public knew anything — which tells you the leadership already understood its people were in trouble.

That is the accountability question in its sharpest form. If commanders were worried enough to move clinicians in during the spring, who was accountable for the operational tempo that made those clinicians necessary? Burnout in an elite cyber force is not weather. It is the downstream result of decisions about missions, staffing, and pace — decisions made by people with names and ranks. The Senate Armed Services Committee is reportedly now discussing more mental-health resources, and a House committee has called the rise in suicides a “critical issue.” Congressional attention is welcome, but it arrives after the deaths, not before, and more counselors do not answer the prior question of why the load was allowed to grow unchecked.

The Lincoln , again — and the same reflex

If the April food dispute could be waved off as a one-time supply hiccup, August removed that excuse. The outlet MS Now reported — citing about a dozen family members and recordings of meetings between families and Navy leadership — that the Lincoln’s crew was contending with food shortages, long meal lines, broken toilets, mold in the showers, dead laundry machines, missing soap and toothpaste, and collapsing morale after roughly 250 days at sea. The reporting raised safety concerns and, in some family accounts, attempted suicides aboard a crew worn to the bone.

And the institutional reflex held. A 5th Fleet spokesman allowed that a 250-day deployment “is challenging for the crew and their equipment” but insisted the sailors “remain resilient and ready” and the ship “remains fully capable of meeting all mission tasking.” Fact-checkers still listed elements of the allegations as under investigation. The specific claims are not all settled, and honest accounting requires saying so. But notice the shape of the answer: not “we are pulling this crew home,” not “we failed to resupply them,” but a reassurance that the mission can still be accomplished. That is the tell. When the reflexive priority is defending readiness rather than the readiness of the human beings, you have learned exactly whose welfare sits at the bottom of the ledger.

Who is accountable

It would be dishonest to collapse four situations into one conspiracy, and equally dishonest to pretend they are unrelated coincidences that happened to land in the same year across the same military. The truth is structural, and it has an address.

The common accelerant is a war with Iran now in its sixth month, layered on top of years of high operational tempo — and operational tempo is not an act of God. It is a policy choice about how many missions to run, how long to keep carriers forward-deployed, and how hard to push a cyber force that never appears on a casualty list. Someone chooses that pace. The recurring second thread is the response to evidence: an Army secretary who at least named the failure in writing, set against a Defense Secretary who called firsthand reporting “fake news” and a fleet that answered allegations of a broken crew with assurances about mission capability. A military that cannot admit its people are breaking cannot protect them, because the first step in every prevention program ever written is to acknowledge the problem out loud.

Driscoll’s daily check-in, viewed from here, looks less like a holiday courtesy and more like a quiet vote of no confidence in everything above it — an acknowledgment that the formal systems have failed and the only thing left is to have one exhausted person watch over another. That may save lives at the margin. It should. But it is a tourniquet, and a tourniquet is what you reach for when the institution responsible for preventing the wound has already let it open. The people who set the tempo, who cut the resupply, who reached for “fake news” instead of an investigation — they are the ones with the authority to actually stop the bleeding. So far, too many of them have chosen to insist there is no blood.

If you or someone you know is a service member, veteran, or military family member in crisis, the Veterans/Military Crisis Line is available 24/7: dial 988 then press 1, text 838255, or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net. This is a sensitive subject; anyone struggling personally is encouraged to reach out to that line or another trusted source of support.

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