The CIA/Mossad plan to spark a color revolution in Iran, which has attracted global attention and a tsunami of propaganda pieces portraying the Iranian protests as a massive, unstoppable popular movement, has failed. Yes, protests continue in some parts of the country, but Iranian security forces have taken off the gloves and are fighting back. Casualty estimates are all over the board… Ranging from hundreds to thousands dead. Iranian officials have announced that the alleged ring leaders of the violent protests will be publicly executed starting Wednesday.

While Trump is now promising to try to come to the aid of the protestors, his promise appears to be more rhetorical than substantive. According to a report by the Jerusalem Post:

US President Donald Trump is expected to assist Iranians who are protesting nationwide against the Islamic Republic regime, several sources familiar with the details of the discussions held in recent days told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. “Trump has essentially decided to help the protesters in Iran. What he has not yet decided is the ‘how’ and the ‘when,’” they said. . . . “The spectrum ranges from a military option, namely strikes against regime targets, to cyber support against the regime, to providing Starlink systems to help protesters,” one source told the Post. “While the Trump administration does not believe that the Iranian regime is collapsing, it definitely sees problems and cracks that did not exist a week ago,” the source added.

However, the British newspaper, The Telegraph, dampens expectations that immediate military action is on the agenda:

US media reported that officials would on Tuesday give Mr Trump options for a number of non-lethal measures, including amplifying anti-government criticism online and deploying secretive cyber weapons against Iranian military and civilian sites. Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, Pete Hegseth, the US defence secretary, and General Dan Caine, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, are expected to attend the briefing. Commanders in the region have told officials that they need to “consolidate US military positions and prepare defences” before carrying out any military strikes against security services responsible for the bloody crackdown on demonstrations.

A report in the Washington Post corroborates The Telegraph report that the Trump administration is just starting to weigh courses of action:

Options under review, the Journal reported, could include deploying cyberweapons against Iranian military and civilian sites, imposing additional economic sanctions on the Iranian government and launching military strikes.

While CIA front groups continue to supply the Western media with reports of large protests in cities such as Mashdad, the reality on the ground is otherwise. Here’s a video from Mashdad recorded earlier today (nighttime in Iran) of pro-regime elements filling the square:

The CIA and Mossad seem to have forgotten that in order to effect a successful regime change they must have the military and the security services under control. Let’s assume that there were a total of one million protestors scattered among the cities of Iran. That’s still only a little more than 1% of the total population of Iran. While many Iranians are angry or disillusioned with the government of President Pezeshkian’s mishandling of the Iranian economy, that does not mean the majority of Iranians are ready to blame the Ayatollah Khameni.

What are the indicators that the US will strike Iran? The US should have at least one carrier task force in the region, at least a couple of squadrons of fighter/bombers, and the hardening or evacuation of US military bases in the region. So far there is no sign of such activity.

Here is my recent interview with Kim Iverson: