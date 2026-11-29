Britain, France and Germany cannot balance their own books, but they are quite sure they can bankroll a war against Russia until Moscow pays the tab. What could possibly go wrong?

My friend Karl Miller sent me a news clipping on Friday that sums up Europe this winter. Norse Atlantic, the Norwegian budget carrier that promised cheap seats across the Atlantic, filed for bankruptcy for its main operating unit, cancelled every flight, shut down customer service and told passengers not to bother going to the airport. They can file a claim in the insolvency process, the airline helpfully added, though payment is not guaranteed. Merry Christmas.

The CEO, Eivind Roald, did not blame a strike or the weather. He blamed fuel. Jet fuel more than doubled after the war on Iran began in February, and Brent closed Friday at $95.44 a barrel because tankers in Hormuz keep exploding. Norse is the canary. The coal mine is called Europe, and its three biggest miners, London, Paris and Berlin, have decided that the smart move during a cave-in is to buy more dynamite for somebody else’s war.

Paris: the sick man of the eurozone

Start with France, because France is the easiest. On Friday, S&P kept France at A+ but cut its outlook to negative, joining Fitch and Moody’s. All three major agencies are now warning that the next move is down. The same day, revised official figures reportedly confirmed that France is in a technical recession. The deficit is running around 5.5 percent of GDP, Fitch sees debt reaching roughly 124 percent of GDP by 2028, and the 10-year OAT spent November flirting with 5 percent. France now carries an American-sized debt load without the reserve currency, the shale or the AI boom that let America get away with it. It rolls over old debt with new debt at nearly 5 percent while growth runs at zero. That is not fiscal policy. That is a payday loan with a Napoleonic seal.

The breadbasket is not doing much better than the treasury. France’s agri-food trade surplus shrank to €200 million in 2025, down roughly €5 billion in a single year and the lowest in a quarter century. Private payrolls have shrunk for three straight quarters and unemployment has climbed to 8.2 percent. In 2022, Emmanuel Macron stood in Cameroon and declared that food, like energy, had become a Russian weapon of war. If so, Paris appears to have disarmed itself.

Berlin: growth, courtesy of the printing press

Germany will tell you it is fine. GDP grew 0.2 percent in the third quarter. Read the label, though. Economists noted the expansion leans heavily on government spending, which is a polite way of saying Berlin is borrowing its way to a pulse. The 2027 budget plan calls for €196.5 billion in total borrowing, pushes defense spending to 3.1 percent of GDP and earmarks a record €11.6 billion for Ukraine. After decades of lecturing southern Europe about the black zero, Germany has discovered Keynes just in time to spend him on Kyiv.

Watch the debt line. For a generation, Berlin bragged about shrinking its debt ratio and scolded Athens, Rome and Paris for failing to do the same. Those days are over. German general government debt jumped €144 billion in 2025 to €2.84 trillion, pushing the debt-to-GDP ratio up from 62.2 percent to 63.5 percent. The European Commission projects 65.8 percent this year and 68 percent next. The Bundesbank expects the deficit to approach 5 percent of GDP by 2028 and debt to climb toward 70 percent, and it has warned that a persistently high and rising debt ratio has a destabilizing effect. None of that counts Germany’s share of the EU’s own borrowing, which the Bundesbank already put at about €118 billion, or 2.6 percent of GDP, at the end of 2025, before Brussels lined up another €135 billion for Kyiv on the joint credit card. Yes, 68 percent is still the envy of Paris and London. The direction is the story. The country that invented the debt brake has cut the brake line, and it is heading downhill.

Meanwhile, the actual German economy, the one that makes things, keeps bleeding. Manufacturing shed 177,000 jobs in 2025. The Ifo Institute counts nearly half a million industrial jobs lost since 2019. Car industry employment has fallen to its lowest level since 2005. The German model was built on three pillars: cheap Russian gas, Chinese customers and American security. Berlin blew up the first, is losing the second and is now paying for the third. Its answer is to send another €11.6 billion east.

London: one server farm away from stagnation

Britain’s boosters will wave the headline at you: GDP up 0.7 percent in the third quarter. Look under the bonnet. Nearly all of it came from services, and the star performer was computer programming and consultancy, which jumped 4.4 percent on the AI data-center boom. Construction shrank 0.7 percent. Production grew a rounding error, 0.1 percent. August was flat. Strip out the server farms and you are left with the same Britain of the past decade: stagnant, overtaxed and paying through the nose to borrow. The 10-year gilt trades around 5.3 percent, among the highest borrowing costs in the rich world, and the Bank of England is raising rates, not cutting them, which is not what central banks do when they believe the inflation fight is over. Even before this year’s surge in yields, the Office for Budget Responsibility projected Britain would be spending 3.8 percent of national income just servicing its debt by the end of the decade, nearly double the 2010s.

And those server farms are standing on sand. On November 5, two days after the US midterms, an AI selloff wiped roughly $2.5 trillion off the Nasdaq 100 in a single session. Nvidia fell about 9 percent and AMD 17 percent. The Nasdaq now sits around 12 percent below its October record, in official correction territory, as investors finally ask when the hundreds of billions poured into data centers will pay for themselves. The Bank of England has seen this movie. In its July Financial Stability Report, the Bank warned that a sharp correction in AI stocks could spill into Britain and knock as much as 2.2 percentage points off UK GDP, more than wiping out the 1.9 percent annual growth Downing Street is so proud of. In August, Governor Andrew Bailey warned governments that AI could tip the world into a downturn. Britain has hitched its only working growth engine to the most crowded trade on Wall Street. If that trade breaks, London does not catch a cold. It catches pneumonia, and Burnham and Healey will have to explain why they found £10 billion for Kyiv but no lifeboat for home.

Britain has also run through another prime minister. Keir Starmer is gone, and Andy Burnham now sits in Downing Street with John Healey at the Treasury. One of the new team’s first acts, at the end of October, was to approve an additional £10 billion for Ukraine on top of the £3 billion a year already promised through 2030-31. London has also signed on to the EU’s €90 billion Ukraine loan. A country whose councils cannot fill potholes found £10 billion for Kyiv inside a month. Priorities.

Brussels: the loan you never have to repay

Which brings us to the crown jewel. On November 18, the European Commission proposed a fresh €45 billion loan to Ukraine for 2027, on top of the €90 billion already committed for 2026 and 2027, to be raised by selling EU bonds on the open market. Here is the beautiful part. Ukraine only has to repay the principal after Russia pays it war reparations. Read that again. The collateral for €45 billion in European debt is a Russian surrender. I have made eight trips to Russia since 2023 and spent a good deal of that time with the officers fighting this war. Nobody in Moscow is drafting surrender terms. They are drafting next year’s offensive.

And every one of those triple-A Commission bonds lands in the same market where France is trying to sell its A-plus, negative-outlook paper. If you manage a pension fund and must choose between Brussels-backed bonds and French bonds with three rating agencies scowling at them, you do not need a Bloomberg terminal. Europe is crowding out its own weakest borrowers to finance a war it cannot win, with a repayment plan that depends on the other side losing.

The currency has noticed. The euro slipped below $1.10 in mid-November, its lowest in about 19 months and roughly 6 percent below where it started the year.

Blame Moscow, naturally

Europe’s energy shock this year was manufactured in Washington and Tel Aviv when the bombs started falling on Iran in February. The bill was delivered to Paris, Berlin, London and, as Norse Atlantic’s passengers discovered, Oslo. The official explanation, delivered with a straight face, will be Moscow. It is always Moscow. Moscow is the weather of European politics: nobody can do anything about it, and it gets blamed for everything.

Add it up. Berlin is borrowing nearly €200 billion next year. London is paying more than 5 percent to borrow and raising rates into a fragile recovery. Paris is in recession with all three rating agencies circling. Together they are committing tens of billions more to a war whose financing plan assumes Russia will lose and then pay for the privilege. Their own voters, the ones paying for diesel, heating and groceries, are the only creditors nobody in these capitals seems worried about.

Norse Atlantic told its customers not to come to the airport, file a claim and hope. That is sound advice for anyone holding European bonds this Christmas. And if you are counting on that reparations check from Moscow to clear, I have an airline ticket to sell you.

Randy Credico hosted me and Ambassador Polyanski on his radio show on Friday:

Nima and I dissected the alleged Washington Post bombshell… I think it was a dud:

Sulaiman also was obsessed about the Starlink story: