In my previous piece — The Walls Have Doors Now — I argued that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s promised “measures like have never been seen in the history of the economic isolation of a country” would push against an open frontier: an Iran with land bridges to Pakistan, military and intelligence lifelines to Russia and China, and, most consequentially, an oil trade that has walked out of the dollar entirely, settling in Chinese yuan through China’s CIPS clearing network beyond the reach of U.S. financial plumbing. That argument stands. But there is a simpler problem sitting on top of it, and it lives inside the administration’s own words.

Trump is making three victory claims at once. Iran, he says, is “being very badly defeated.” The Strait of Hormuz, he says, is effectively American — “we own it,” the US has “total control,” the waterway is open and the mines cleared. And the naval blockade, he says, is total and biting, strangling Tehran’s economy. Set those three claims down next to a fourth fact — that his own Treasury is scrambling to invent a financial weapon “like have never been seen,” and that he is again threatening “a harsh new attack” if the strait doesn’t reopen “soon” — and they cancel each other out. You do not need an unprecedented new sanctions campaign to defeat a country you have already defeated. You do not need to threaten fresh bombing to open a strait you already own. The escalation is the confession. Each new demand for pressure is an admission that the last claim of victory wasn’t real.

The victory language has been relentless. “After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated,” Trump told a police-academy audience in New York on August 14, “pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.” Days earlier he had told reporters the US had “total control” of the waterway: “We own it, and at some point, maybe they’ll do something, and then they get blown away.” On August 18 he posted an image labeling the strait “New US Territory.” On August 19 he insisted the strait was open and the mines cleared — while, in the same breath, confirming that the naval blockade “remains in effect.”

That last pairing is the whole story in miniature. A strait that is genuinely open does not require a blockade to remain in effect. A blockade that “remains in effect” is, by definition, a strait that is not open. Both claims are being made simultaneously because each serves a different rhetorical need: “the strait is open” answers the charge that Trump broke global energy trade, and “the blockade is total” answers the charge that Iran hasn’t been made to suffer. Neither claim survives contact with the water.

Rhetoric responds to campaign speeches. Oil prices respond to tankers. And the tankers are not moving despite CENTCOM claims to the contrary.

Shipping through Hormuz has been running at roughly 17 percent of its pre-conflict average, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center — the waterway is, in the assessment of maritime-intelligence trackers, largely blocked, with no genuinely safe route through it. There have been dozens of reports of vessels damaged in and around the strait since the war opened on February 28, including eight attacks on ships this month alone, some linked to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. As recently as August 19, three China-linked supertankers turned back mid-transit. This is not the traffic profile of an American-controlled open seaway. It is the profile of a contested, mostly shut chokepoint.

The price tape says the same thing in a different language. Brent crude was pushing toward $92 a barrel in mid-August, up roughly a quarter from where it sat before the war — and climbing, session after session, precisely because markets see no deal and no reopening. The US Energy Information Administration does not expect Middle East production to return to near pre-conflict levels until early 2027, and models continued disruption of around 0.6 million barrels a day well into next year. If Hormuz were truly open and Iran truly beaten, crude would be sliding back toward its pre-war level near the mid-$70s. Instead it is doing the opposite. The market is pricing a closed strait and an unfinished war, and the market is not staging a rally for a domestic audience.

Note, too, the quiet contradiction inside the blockade claim itself. Maritime navigation data shows that some vessels are still transiting the strait despite the blockade — meaning the blockade is not the airtight seal the administration describes. So the strait is at once “open” (Trump’s word) and 83 percent shut (the data), and the blockade is at once “total” (Trump’s framing) and leaky (the navigation feeds). The official account is internally inconsistent in both directions at once. It is dizzying!

Why you don’t sanction a corpse

Here is the logical core, stated plainly. Sanctions are a coercive instrument. Their entire purpose is to inflict enough economic pain to change an adversary’s behavior — to force a defeated-but-not-yet-compliant government to the table. If Iran’s military were genuinely destroyed, its strait genuinely seized, and its economy genuinely strangled by a total blockade, there would be nothing left for a sanctions “one-two punch” to accomplish. The regime would already be beaten by the means Trump says have already worked.

The fact that Bessent must now reach for “measures like have never been seen” is therefore not a sign of strength. It is the tell that the military and blockade claims have not produced the result they were said to guarantee. Treasury itself has issued round after round of Iran sanctions through 2026 — severing “illicit cash pipelines,” targeting shadow-fleet tankers, digital-asset exchanges, Chinese “teapot” refineries, exchange houses under the “Economic Fury” banner — and Tehran is still selling oil, still closing the strait, still fighting. The promise of something unprecedented is an implicit concession that everything precedented has failed. If the existing pressure were working, you wouldn’t need to invent a new category of it.

This is where the new argument rejoins the old one. Ask what “unprecedented” could actually mean, and the sanctions experts converge on a single answer: the only lever left is to go after the Chinese banks and the yuan-denominated payment channels that move Iranian oil. China buys the overwhelming majority of Iran’s crude — north of 80 percent, by most estimates over 90 — and it pays in renminbi, cleared through CIPS, outside the dollar system. That is exactly why it is the target, and exactly why it is so hard to hit.

You cannot enforce dollar-based secondary sanctions on a transaction that never touches a dollar. To make the pressure bite, Washington would have to sanction large Chinese financial institutions — not boutique intermediaries, but major banks — and block their access to the global financial system. Scotiabank’s read, circulated to clients, is blunt: the US “can’t bomb its way to victory,” and the economic hammer Bessent is describing means dismantling the entire financial network behind Iran’s oil exports. But swinging that hammer carries costs the administration may not be willing to pay. Cutting big Chinese banks out of dollar clearing would be a direct financial rupture with Beijing — and it comes just as Trump is preparing to meet Xi Jinping. Removing discounted Iranian barrels from the market would push already-elevated crude higher, feeding the very gasoline prices Trump is asking Americans to tolerate. As Fortune put it, the remaining options risk blowback on the US economy itself.

There is a credibility problem layered on top of the capability problem. In June 2025, Trump publicly posted that “China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran” — a statement that directly contradicted his own administration’s National Security Presidential Memorandum ordering Iranian oil exports “to zero,” to the point that members of Congress wrote Treasury and State to object. An administration that told Beijing it could keep buying Iranian crude one year cannot easily persuade markets — or Tehran — that it will cut Beijing off the next. The threat to sanction China into abandoning Iranian oil is undermined by the administration’s own prior signal that it wouldn’t.

The Pakistan knot: the door the sanctions can’t close — and can’t afford to

The land bridge that most embarrasses the “total blockade” claim runs through Pakistan, and it is where the sanctions contradiction stops being abstract.

On April 25, 2026 — twelve days after the U.S. Navy began its blockade — Islamabad’s Ministry of Commerce issued SRO 691(I)/2026, the “Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order,” activating a 2008 road-transport agreement with Tehran that had sat unused for eighteen years. It designated six overland corridors linking Karachi, Port Qasim, and the Chinese-built port of Gwadar to Iran’s border crossings at Gabd and Taftan, letting third-country cargo — much of it Chinese — move duty-free to Iran entirely outside the reach of a naval blockade. The Gwadar–Gabd leg covers roughly 89 kilometers in two to three hours, against sixteen to eighteen from Karachi. This is not theoretical: Gwadar handled about 11,000 containers in April 2026 alone — more than the port moved in all of 2025 — and trial shipments have already run north through Iran toward Central Asia. A blockade cannot stop a truck in Balochistan, and the trucks are moving. Gwadar’s container spike is the cargo-side counterpart to the price of oil: just as $92 Brent contradicts “the strait is open,” the containers contradict “the blockade is total.”

The honest qualifier first: analysts across the reporting agree the corridor eases Iran’s pressure at the margins rather than rescuing its economy — the heavier lifting is done by the yuan-and-CIPS channel and by Russian and Chinese support. Pakistan’s importance here is not as Iran’s lifeline. It is as the clearest single case of a door Washington cannot close without contradicting itself.

Because for “unprecedented” isolation to mean anything, it must eventually reach the networks — ports, banks, freight forwarders — that keep Iranian trade moving, and those now run through Pakistani territory and Pakistani banks. Pakistan has not been sanctioned for opening the corridor; US secondary sanctions are not self-executing, and no OFAC determination has been made. But the exposure is real and structural: compliance checks on Iran-bound cargo could implicate Pakistani banks and inflate costs, and analysts note Islamabad has “limited options to circumvent” US penalties, with exemptions “almost non-existent.” This is a country running an IMF program, in no shape to absorb a confrontation with the US Treasury. Its own commentators call the corridor a calculated risk on a legal tightrope.

Here is where Pakistan extends the contradiction rather than merely illustrating it. The same administration promising to seal every channel into Iran is simultaneously courting the government running one of the widest channels open. Trump has repeatedly praised Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, hosted Munir at the White House, floated US investment in Pakistan’s mineral and crypto sectors, and leaned on Islamabad to broker the June “Islamabad Memorandum” — the US–Iran ceasefire Pakistan mediated, which has since collapsed back into blockade and threat. Asked directly about the Iran corridor, Trump said only that he “knows everything about it,” and declined to object. What the Middle East Institute calls Washington’s “tacit tolerance” is not approval of Iran’s blockade-busting land bridge; it is dependence on the country operating it.

So the sanctions run into a wall of Washington’s own making. To be coherent, the pressure would have to fall on Pakistan’s corridor and banks. But sanctioning the mediator — the general Trump has spent a year cultivating — would detonate the diplomacy the administration keeps insisting is about to succeed, and would shove a nuclear-armed, China-aligned state further toward Beijing. Exempt the corridor, and “total isolation” stands exposed as rhetoric. There is no version of the policy that closes the Pakistani door without contradicting something else the administration insists is true.

Pakistan also holds a card that turns the pressure back on Washington. Munir reportedly warned Trump that an Iran pushed to collapse would open a 560-mile “terror corridor” through Balochistan — the very province where Gwadar sits and where China has sunk its CPEC billions — threatening US interests and Chinese infrastructure alike. The harder the US squeezes Iran, in other words, the more it risks destabilizing the fragile, insurgency-prone borderland that its favored partner polices and its rival finances. The irony runs deep: for more than a decade Washington used sanctions threats to stop Pakistan from so much as building a gas pipeline to Iran; now Pakistan runs an open trade corridor and Washington holds its tongue.

For Pakistan itself, the net is a knife-edge. The upside is real — transit revenue, a genuine economic mission for Gwadar, a role as connective tissue between China, Iran, and Central Asia, and leverage as the indispensable mediator. So is the downside — secondary-sanctions exposure it can ill afford, an eventual forced choice between its US relationship and its Iran corridor, and the security burden of moving that trade through Balochistan while balancing Iran against Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, and Washington. And the upside depends entirely on the continuation of US tolerance, which is precisely what Bessent’s “measures like have never been seen” are designed to end. That is the bind in a sentence: if the sanctions are real, Pakistan is among the first collateral; if Pakistan is spared, the sanctions are not what they claim to be.

Iran is not comfortable. The blockade is real and costly — it has drained billions in oil revenue — and Iran’s economy is genuinely hurting. New financial sanctions are not toothless; if Washington proves willing to eat the blowback and sanction major Chinese banks outright, that would inflict serious additional pain. The yuan-and-CIPS escape hatch is a real bypass, but it is not a force field: CIPS still relies on Western messaging rails for much of its traffic, and the renminbi remains a small slice of global settlement. The accurate claim is that Iran, as a determined user with a willing Chinese counterparty, can route around the dollar — not that the dollar is collapsing. And Iran’s military is battered, not vaporized; Trump’s claim that Iran is “totally defeated” is contradicted by an Iran still able to hold Hormuz at 17 percent of normal with its ballistic missile force intact and growing.

So the honest conclusion is not that sanctions will do nothing. It is that they face a structural ceiling the administration’s own rhetoric denies — and that the pressure produces a poorer, angrier, more thoroughly Eastern-aligned Iran that hurts without breaking. That is a very different outcome from the capitulation Bessent is promising.

Strip away the theater and the sequence is self-refuting. If Iran’s military were defeated, no unprecedented sanctions “punch” would be needed. If the strait were truly open and American-controlled, oil would not be near $92 with traffic at 17 percent and supertankers turning back. If the blockade were total, Iran’s oil revenue would be zero — instead it is selling to China in yuan, outside the blockade’s reach and outside the dollar’s reach, which is the very reason Bessent has to reach for a financial weapon Washington does not comfortably possess. And the overland bypass through Pakistan is running real cargo through Gwadar while Washington, needing Islamabad as its mediator, looks away — the same administration vowing to seal every door to Iran is courting the government that holds one of the widest doors open. Each claim of victory is contradicted by the next escalation, and the escalation keeps coming. When a government that says it has already won keeps demanding new and more extreme tools to win with, the demand is the evidence. The war is not over, the strait is not ours, and the sanctions are aimed at a chokehold Iran already slipped.

Here is my latest Counter Currents discussing the crisis in the US military:

Pepe and I are back on Transition Protocol with Dr. Z discussing a report that Trump tried to bribe the Iranian head of the IRGC:

I discussed with Nima the weakness of the US military, which is unable to occupy many of the bases it built in the Gulf:

How does Iran’s IRGC plan to punish Trump?

Sulaiman and I discussion on Trump’s economic war against Iran inspired me to write the article above: