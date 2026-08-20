Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy
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As I read Trump's outlandish screed, I was (once again) angered. His whopper lies, bloated threats, and sophomoric name-calling continue to disgust me.

Then Larry settled in to explain the contradictions--->the reality of the situation negates Trump's speech. "You do not need an unprecedented new sanctions campaign to defeat a country you have already defeated." Larry's statement was a light bulb to me...as I read on, I saw the situation from an intellectual rather than a purely emotional point of view.

Thanks for shedding light, Larry.

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