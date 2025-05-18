Son of the New American Revolution

Ron Chism
4h

To borrow a Yiddish term of frustration: Oy vey! Or, [and pardon my ghetto], f*ck!!! First, just to get this out of the way, a good word about our Founding Fathers, whose awesome work has been dismissed by some who designate them as nothing more than "slave owners." To that comment, I ask pardon, again, for my ghetto: The charge is bullsh*t, when taking into consideration an historical fact. And, as the saying goes, "Bullsh*t ain't nothing but chewed up grass."

Between the years 1968 and 1975, I was a stomp-down, hardcore, self-appointed, uniform-wearing "Black revolutionary." Back then, I would refer to white women [even SOPHIA LOREN, so you KNOW I was whacked!!!] as "The mother of the enemy of my people." In short, they were the mother of "the white man." I was 18 years old in 1968. Youth can be wasted on the young.

In time, I came to realize an indisputable truth about "the white man," and that is the following. First of all, slavery, on this planet, had been in existence for eleven-thousand years (11,000 years). It had not started in the 1600s, when the first Black slaves were brought to America. Again: It had been in existence for eleven-thousand (11,000) years.

The United States of America was founded in 1776. From the founding of America to the ending of slavery in 1865, it took only eighty-nine years (89 years) to end an institution that had been in existence for eleven-thousand years (11,000 years).

So, sorry, but I gotta give "the white man" some propers!! The "white man" had ended--in just 89 years--an institution and practice that had existed for 11,000 years. Sooooo, give some credit where credit is definitely due--big time!! [By the way: I'm fairly certain that if, somehow, I'd been locked in a room, alone, with Sophia Loren, I'd have had second thoughts about "revolutionary Blackness."]

Now, getting to the real deal concerning the Constitution. And I'm sorry to say this, but it's best [at least for me] to be honest.

I barely have a clue as to how we, as Americans, can fix this sh*t. We ignored the warnings of the two greatest American "prophets" in our history:

1. President Dwight D. Eisenhower. We ignored his "Farewell Speech," in which he warned us about the dangers of a "military industrial complex." Need I elaborate??!!

2. Edward R. Murrow, who challenged us about how we would use our media, especially television, in his "Wires and Lights in a Box" speech. Would we use the media to educate, and improve upon our education? Or would the media be used to pacify us and deaden our minds through entertainment.

On November 24, 2022, I wrote a Substack article that typifies exactly what has happened from the time of Murrow's speech until now, today. I titled the article,

"Where is Ukraine?"-- Is American ignorance responsible for the loss of Ukrainian lives?

https://ronchism.substack.com/p/where-is-ukraine-is-american-ignorance?utm_source=publication-search

Make sure to view the video at the top, in which an individual was walking the streets, stopping pedestrians and asking them to show him Ukraine on a map. Oy vey!! Anyway, view the video and also read the article, please.

After you read the article, leave a comment, after the article, or leave a comment here and tell me, please, how, in the face of the dumbed-down state of American minds can, we can save our dying empire. We do have the means. But, having the means without having a daily-engaged American public is meaningless.

In my view, to save our country would take a reversal of culture that would require virtually daily participation in self-education; in neighbood-by-neighborhood active engagement. And if I were dictator-in-chief (ahem), I would require a whole lot of serious engagement of every American, if I could. I do have ideas--concrete ones. But, to get us Americans to truly get serious is something, at this point--and I'm sorry to say this--that I simply can't imagine.

Peace,

Ron (The Scarlet Pimpernel)

john fiore
5h

The constitution was written by mysoginistic slave owners...it doesnt work...its outdated...would you go to a dentist using tools from the 18th century?...well then, what to do...given the vast power of vested interests and the abdication of Congress and the courts, it seems to be a herculean task...perhaps a constitutional convention over 4 years to amend the damn thing....actually I doubt that would work...a powerful 3rd party might help...but good luck with that...

