Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5hEdited

Larry's solid, factual information does need to be told. Too many in the US have fallen victim to the repeated propaganda that Iran is the body of the Hydra (mythological creature)--from which extend several terrorist groups (poisonous heads).

I recall George W. Bush exclaiming "Axis of Evil!", which included Iran. We have heard from cable news that Iran has sleeper cells in the the US...heard especially loud during the flow of people into the US across the Mexican border during the Biden administration. Trump has proclaimed many times that "Iran is the Number One sponsor of terrorism in the world!".

As Larry points out: the terrorist acts against civilians across the globe are far and away committed by Sunni Muslim bad guys. And that's the truth.

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dany's avatar
dany
2h

Very useful and well structured summary, many thanks.

Particularly impressive is the dual origin of statistics; I had read the State department one, but have still to read the French one (I am French)

Many include military casualties in the terrorism statistics : it’s always difficult to let understand that terrorism is primarily hits on civilian. French and US officials consider their military casualties in Liban during the 80’s as victimes of Iranian terrorism …They refuse to consider them as a direct follow-up to their support to Irak during the Irak-Iran war.

The same about 7 Octobre in Gaza/Israel : it is almost forbidden to remind that a majority of Israeli casualties were military and police forces, and that most Israeli civilian killed may have been victims of Hannibal directive.

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