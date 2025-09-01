Son of the New American Revolution

On the day that Trump promised consequences for Russia if there was no cease-fire in Ukraine, he hosted the signing of a peace deal, including the naming of something now supposedly called the Trump Corridor, between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Whoever brokered that deal knew how to flatter The Donald.

Since then, the UK has signed a military agreement with Armenia, which connects a piece of the territory required for a pipeline bringing all the BP-extracted oil westward and avoiding Russia, underscoring also the strategic significance of the Black Sea (and vulnerability of Crimea to attack, as highlighted by Stephen Bryen).

The West’s meddling in this area also coincidentally threatens the viability of the International North South Transport Corridor linking Russia and Iran by rail via Azerbaijan. India would stand to benefit from the INSTC as the location of the port linking with Iran. This would ultimately complement the Arctic corridor already opening up as an alternative to the Suez Canal (cheaper and faster and less exposed to Western interference).

To my mind the SCO, from its beginning, has had one clear goal: the reduction and ultimate removal of the US from Central Asia. Perhaps Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan will be given the opportunity to glimpse a more peaceful and prosperous future of which they could be a part, if they resist whatever siren songs are being piped in their direction by the West.

