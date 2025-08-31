Son of the New American Revolution

Duncan Kinder
4h

It would be interesting and constructive to further this analysis by seeing how DeepSeek responds.

Chris Collier
3h

I asked META AI the same question.

"How much has the price of petrol changed from July to August 2025 in Moscow and St. Petersburg?"

To determine the price change of petrol from July to August 2025 in Moscow and St. Petersburg, let's break down the available data.

St. Petersburg:

The price of Octane-95 gasoline per liter in St. Petersburg was around 63.60 Russian rubles on August 18, 2025.

There's no direct data for July, but we can look at the trend. If we consider the maximum price during the period from May 12 to August 18 was 63.60 rubles and the minimum was 60.84 rubles in May, prices have been increasing towards August.

Moscow:

Unfortunately, there's no specific data provided for Moscow's petrol prices in July and August 2025 in the search results. However, you can check FuelPrices.ru for weekly updated prices for gasoline and diesel in Moscow.

Given the data available for Russia as a whole, the Octane-95 gasoline price was around 63.50 rubles per liter on August 25, 2025. Comparing this to St. Petersburg's price on August 18 (63.60 rubles), prices seem relatively stable ¹ ².

Without exact July prices for both cities, it's challenging to calculate the precise change. For the most up-to-date prices, consider visiting GlobalPetrolPrices.com or FuelPrices.ru ¹ ³.

2 more comments...

