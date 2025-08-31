There are many in the West, especially here in America, that are desperately grasping at straws and strenuously insisting that Russia is in big trouble economically. Here is a typical example from a gentleman who has been consistently wrong in his previous dire predictions:

As of the end of August it is estimated that 17% of Russian oil refining capacity has been destroyed. Ukraine seems to have found a key vulnerability and is systematically able to destroy refineries. If they are able to continue this as they have successfully done in August they will not only cause logistics issues for the Russian army but over time will seriously harm the economy which is already in trouble. I continue to contend in the end it will be economic decline and weakness due to refinery destruction and shutting off of oil sales that eventually brings Putin to the table for serious negotiation. It is a question of can Ukraine hold out until winter and stop the Russian offensive in the fall to give time to do much further damage to the oil sales and oil refineries enough to further harm the economy and to create fuel shortages for the army.

The man is simply regurgitating what he is reading in the Western press. I decided to run some AI queries to see if that bias is showing up there. I used Grok and Perplexity AI.

Let’s start with Grok. I asked: How much has the price of petrol changed from July to August 2025 in Moscow and St. Petersburg? Here is Grok’s initial response:

The price of petrol in Russia, particularly in Moscow and St. Petersburg, saw significant increases from July to August 2025, largely driven by Ukrainian drone strikes on key oil refineries, seasonal demand, and logistical challenges. Below is a detailed breakdown based on available data:

Moscow

July 2025 : The average price of petrol (AI-92 and AI-95 grades) in Moscow was reported at approximately 53 rubles per liter for general motor gasoline, with specific grades like AI-92 ranging from 51.99 to 54.61 rubles per liter and AI-95 from 57.49 to 62.25 rubles per liter. AI-98 was priced between 72.40 and 79.54 rubles per liter.

August 2025 : By early August, retail petrol prices in Moscow increased by 0.3% for the week of July 30 to August 5, with AI-95 reaching up to 62.25 rubles per liter and AI-98 hitting 79.54 rubles per liter. Wholesale prices on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) surged significantly, with AI-92 reaching 71,516 rubles per ton (approximately 0.885 USD per liter, or ~71 rubles per liter at retail equivalent) and AI-95 climbing to 80,430 rubles per ton (~1 USD per liter, or ~80 rubles per liter) by August 18. By August 21, wholesale AI-92 prices hit 73,100 rubles per ton and AI-95 reached 81,400 rubles per ton, reflecting retail price pressures.

Price Change: Retail prices for AI-92 in Moscow likely increased from around 53–54 rubles per liter in July to approximately 58–60 rubles per liter by mid-August, a rise of roughly 9–13%. AI-95 saw a similar trend, moving from 57–62 rubles per liter to around 62–65 rubles per liter, an increase of about 5–10%. These estimates account for the gradual retail price hikes (15–25 kopecks per week) reported due to government controls preventing sharper rises.

St. Petersburg

July 2025 : In St. Petersburg, the average price of Octane-95 (AI-95) gasoline from April 28 to August 4 was 61.64 rubles per liter, with a peak of 62.11 rubles per liter on July 28. AI-92 prices were slightly lower, estimated around 55–57 rubles per liter based on national trends. AI-98 was reported at 78.79 rubles per liter by early August.

August 2025 : By August 18, wholesale AI-92 prices on SPIMEX reached 71,516 rubles per ton, and AI-95 hit 80,430 rubles per ton, translating to retail prices in St. Petersburg of approximately 58–60 rubles per liter for AI-92 and 62–65 rubles per liter for AI-95. By August 21, wholesale prices further increased to 73,100 rubles per ton for AI-92 and 81,400 rubles per ton for AI-95, suggesting retail prices may have approached 60–62 rubles per liter for AI-92 and 65–67 rubles per liter for AI-95. A 0.2% weekly increase was noted for the week of July 30 to August 5.

Price Change: For AI-95 in St. Petersburg, prices rose from 62.11 rubles per liter at the end of July to approximately 65–67 rubles per liter by late August, an increase of about 5–8%. AI-92 likely increased from 55–57 rubles per liter to 58–62 rubles per liter, a rise of roughly 5–11%.

Perplexity offered similar results:

In August 2025, retail petrol prices in Moscow were 56.99 to 60.49 rubles per liter for AI-92, 62.99 to 67.89 rubles per liter for AI-95, and 83.20 to 90.16 rubles per liter for AI-98 and above. In St. Petersburg, prices were 57.25 to 59.52 rubles per liter for AI-92, 61.95 to 66.18 rubles per liter for AI-95, and 85.50 to 90.04 rubles per liter for AI-98 and above. These price ranges reflect significant increases from July, driven by supply disruptions, drone strikes on refineries, and seasonal demand pressures. Official monitoring from Rosstat confirms the 0.2% week-over-week increase during early August in both Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Both search engines described this as “significant.” Between July and August 2025, the price of petrol in Moscow and St. Petersburg increased by more than 0.3%. Specifically, in the first week of August, Moscow saw an increase of about 0.5% and St. Petersburg about 0.7% compared to prices in July.

Both search engines attributed this to Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian refineries, and both neglected to consider that Russia has been experiencing price increase because of inflation, not because of Ukrainian attacks.

I then asked Perplexity to compare the price increase for May and June 2025. Notice the dramatic change in the language.

Between May and June 2025, petrol prices in Moscow and St. Petersburg increased modestly. Consumer gasoline prices in Russia rose by about 0.7% in June compared to May, according to Rosstat. Specifically, in Moscow, prices increased by approximately 0.5%, and in St. Petersburg, prices increased by about 0.7% during the same period. This price rise was part of a broader trend where producer prices increased more sharply by around 7.5% on average across Russia, while consumer prices showed a more modest rise. The overall market pressure was driven by increased demand, lower refinery output, and export restrictions starting to take effect around that period. In summary, from May to June 2025, petrol prices in Moscow and St. Petersburg increased by roughly 0.5% to 0.7%.Between May and June 2025, petrol prices in Moscow and St. Petersburg increased modestly. Consumer gasoline prices in Russia rose by approximately 0.7% in June compared to May 2025, with Moscow prices up by about 0.5% and St. Petersburg prices up by about 0.7% during that period. Producer prices increased more significantly by about 7.5% across Russia. The rise in prices was influenced by factors such as increased demand, refinery disruptions, and export restrictions that began to take effect around that time.

So, the June increase in Moscow — 0.5% — and in St. Petersburg — 0.7% — is MODEST. But when you get the same numbers in August, it is then described as SIGNIFICANT! If that ain’t circumstantial evidence that these platforms are being used to push a propaganda narrative, I don’t know what qualifies as evidence.

I am posting two videos of my interviews with two new sources: FoadDebate, who lives in Iran, and Ed Demarche, Executive Editor of Trends Journal. Enjoy: