As the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and former Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas has been one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Russia. Her statements consistently frame Russia—particularly under Vladimir Putin—as an “existential threat” to European security, emphasizing historical patterns of invasion, the need for robust EU defense investments, and the imperative to weaken Russia’s military capacity to prevent future conflicts. She often ties this to the ongoing war in Ukraine, arguing that concessions to Moscow would invite broader instability. Although Kallas was not alive when Sam Cooke sang, What a Wonderful World, I can’t think of a more appropriate tune for this intellectual lightweight (p.s., it was written by Lou Adler and Herb Alpert)… Her Wonderful World is a world without Russia:

In a recent press conference, Kallas made the following outlandish claim:

Over the last 100 years, Russia has attacked more than 19 countries, some of them even three or four times. None of these countries has ever attacked Russia.

But history tells a different story… Russia has been visited with eight major invasions by European countries or European-led coalitions since 1600, and four times since 1900:

I suspect that most Americans, and maybe most Europeans, do not know how many European countries fought on the side of Nazi Germany in World War II… There were 13:

Russia’s military occupations and annexes since 1800 have been confined to territories on its border. In 1877, as part of the Russo – Turkish war, Russia liberated Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia from the Ottoman Empire. Russia is not credited with invading France in 1814 because it was fighting alongside other European nations. France under Napoleon had invaded Russia in 1812 (the catastrophic campaign that destroyed the Grande Armée). From 1813–1814, the Sixth Coalition (Russia, Prussia, Austria, Sweden, Britain, and many German states) fought a defensive and then offensive war against Napoleonic France. Russian, Prussian, and Austrian armies crossed the Rhine into France in early 1814, defeated Napoleon in a series of battles (including the Battle of Paris), and occupied the French capital. Tsar Alexander I personally entered Paris at the head of the coalition forces.

I don’t know if Kaja Kallas is simply uneducated or just plain stupid. Regardless, her attempt to paint Russia as a voracious imperialist intent on conquering Europe is just another manifestation of projection… Russia does not want any European territory, but the same cannot be said for the Europeans.

Jarosław Kaczyński, as leader of the Law and Justice party (PiS) and former Prime Minister, has repeatedly called for the “decolonization” of Russia, arguing it must be broken into smaller states to neutralize its imperial threat. In a 2023 interview, he stated:

Russia is a colonial empire… The only way to ensure security is to dismantle it into several independent countries, like the USSR’s collapse in 1991.

He echoed this in 2024 speeches, linking it to supporting Ukrainian independence movements in Russian regions. This aligns with Polish historical fears of Russian expansionism.

Another Pole, Bronislaw Komorowski, who was President of Poland (2010–2015), proposed in 2022 that Western support for separatist movements in Russia’s ethnic republics (e.g., Tatarstan, Chechnya) could lead to its fragmentation, similar to post-WWI empires. He said:

Russia’s unity is artificial; aiding its regions’ self-determination would end the threat to Europe.

Estonia’s Urmas Reinsalu, Defense Minister (2019–2023) and current Foreign Minister, suggested in 2023 that Europe’s long-term strategy should include “promoting democracy in Russia’s autonomous regions” to foster independence, potentially “dividing the empire into manageable parts.” This was framed as a response to hybrid threats.

And then there is Kaja Kallas… Although she has not explicitly called for actively “chopping up” Russia through external intervention, which would risk nuclear escalation, she frames Russia’s potential fragmentation as a possible long-term consequence of its imperial overreach and defeat in Ukraine. She draws parallels to the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, and she emphasizes that smaller, independent nations within Russia’s borders (e.g., Tatarstan, Chechnya, or Siberian regions) could reduce the threat posed by a centralized “big power.” Nothing to see here… Move along.

While Kallas clearly knows nothing about history, the Russians remember vividly the threat posed by Europe. Over the course of 400 years, millions of Russians have died fending off attacks from Europe. That is one possible reason that Russia does not want to have anything to do with modern Europe… Just saying.

