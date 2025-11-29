Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

The advantage for Kallas and others who scream loudest about what they claim is pathological Russian expansionism and aggression is that it distracts from many Estonians’ role during the Nazi occupation in WW2. A summary of that can be found here:

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/estonia

Under Nazi occupation, Estonia was the first territory to be declared ”Jew free” (”Judenfrei”). This was so highly regarded by the occupiers, that it was even recorded on official maps:

https://dsvfmvr182ibt.cloudfront.net/prod/uploads/2020/03/VIII-A-1_0004-Einsatzgruppen-map-scaled_500x500_acf_cropped-500x500.jpg

Given the demands on Nazi invaders’ manpower, administration of the occupation was conducted with the aid of local collaborators. As former US Department of Justice investigator John Loftus pointed out in his book ”The Belarus Secret”, sometimes the locals enjoyed slaughtering their Jewish neighbours so much that German officers were concerned about the reputational damage this would do to the Fuehrer:

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01070R000100540009-7.pdf

I have visited the coastal resort of Pärnu, where photographs of interwar independence era Pärnu are on display in many cafes and restaurants. I wondered how many of the locals there now ever stop to wonder about the fate of the tailor Goldberg, whose shop is clearly shown as occupying a prominent position in the main street. It does not seem to bother Kaja Kallas.

