While the US and Israel are delivering some punishing blows in Iran, Iran continues to successfully attack US military and intelligence targets in the Persian Gulf countries and is pummeling Israel.

Since February 28, 2026, amid escalating US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliatory attacks (including drone and missile strikes on US diplomatic facilities and regional bases), the US State Department has ordered the closure or indefinite suspension of operations at several US embassies in the Persian Gulf and broader Middle East region. These include:

Saudi Arabia (U.S. Embassy in Riyadh): Closed after Iranian drone attacks targeted the compound on March 2–3, 2026. The embassy urged Americans to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Kuwait (U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City): Closed following an Iranian drone/missile attack on or near the facility (reported March 2–3, 2026). Operations halted “until further notice.”

Lebanon (U.S. Embassy in Beirut): Closed on March 3, 2026, due to ongoing regional tensions and threats (though Lebanon is not strictly Persian Gulf, it’s often grouped in Middle East alerts).

Operations at the US embassies in Doha, Dubai and Manama also have been dramatically scaled down. The videos posted during the last five days show Iranian missiles and drones hitting targets in the six Gulf countries virtually unopposed.

The real damage is being done to US military bases/installations in the region. The following US military bases/installations in the Persian Gulf (or directly associated with Gulf states) have been confirmed or reported as attacked/hit since February 28, based on US military statements, satellite imagery analyses (e.g., Planet Labs), media reports (NYT, CNN, Al Jazeera, Stars and Stripes), and official confirmations from host nations. Here is how the Western media sources are spinning these attacks:

Naval Support Activity Bahrain / U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet Headquarters (Manama, Bahrain) — Targeted multiple times with missiles and drones. Damage included destruction of several structures, radomes (radar domes), satellite communications terminals, and warehouses. Bahrain confirmed attacks on the base, with explosions and smoke reported.

Al Udeid Air Base (near Doha, Qatar) — The largest US military facility in the Middle East. Hit by Iranian missiles (at least one confirmed impact, with others intercepted). Qatar reported interceptions of dozens of missiles/drones targeting the base, with minor damage in some cases. No major casualties reported from these strikes.

Ali Al Salem Air Base (Kuwait) — Struck by ballistic missiles and drones. Satellite imagery showed damage to buildings and structures. Kuwait confirmed interceptions and hits; part of multiple strikes across Kuwaiti sites hosting US troops.

Camp Arifjan (Kuwait) — Attacked with drones/missiles, resulting in US casualties (at least three service members killed and several wounded in one incident). Low-resolution imagery indicated damage.

Camp Buehring (Kuwait) — Reported hits/damage from projectiles, per satellite analysis and US reports.

Al Dhafra Air Base (Abu Dhabi, UAE) — Targeted with missiles/drones. Satellite imagery showed damage to buildings (at least three–four structures hit between February 28 and March 1). UAE defenses intercepted many incoming threats.

Prince Sultan Air Base (Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia) — Bombarded by Iranian ballistic missiles. Saudi defenses intercepted many, but reports confirmed attacks on the base (roughly 40 miles from Riyadh).

The damage that is being inflicted is far greater and more severe than the Pentagon is reporting. The most damaging result of the Iranian attacks has been the destruction of critical radar systems that are supposed to provide an early warning of Iranian missile launches. These include:

The AN/FPS-132 Block 5 Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) at or near Al Udeid Air Base (Qatar) — Valued at approximately $1.1 billion. This is the largest and most critical US-operated ballistic missile early-warning radar in the Middle East, with a detection range of up to 5,000 km for launches.

The AN/TPY-2 Radar (associated with THAAD system) at Al-Ruwais Industrial City (UAE) — Estimated value $500 million. This forward-based X-band radar provides precise tracking for terminal high-altitude missile defense. Iran claimed destruction, and open-source satellite imagery (Planet Labs) shows a direct hit.

Radome (radar dome) and satellite communications terminals at Naval Support Activity Bahrain / US Fifth Fleet HQ (Bahrain) — A verified Iranian drone strike hit a radome (protective cover for radar/satcom antennas) on February 28–March 1. Satellite imagery (NYT, Planet Labs) shows destruction of at least two large radomes/SATCOM terminals and related structures. These are sophisticated but not standalone “early-warning radars” like the AN/FPS-132; they support naval ops and C2 (command and control).

The Al Dhafra Air Base, a major U.S. Air Force hub in Abu Dhabi hosting the 380th Expeditionary Wing and advanced aircraft, was targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles and drones in late February–early March 2026 waves.

Satellite imagery and multiple analyses confirm that a key US radar system at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan was heavily damaged or destroyed during Iran’s retaliatory strikes in late February–early March 2026. The radar in question is an AN/TPY-2 (Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance and Control Model 2), a high-resolution X-band phased-array radar used with the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile battery. This radar is designed for detecting, tracking, and discriminating ballistic missiles (including in terminal phase) and is one of the most sophisticated US forward-deployed missile defense sensors.

Iran’s destruction of the AN/TPY-2 and the AN/FPS-132 radars has eliminated the early warning capability of the US military in the region. Prior to their destruction, Israel and the US would have a 15 to 30 minute warning when a missile was launched from Iran and could, in theory, take counter measures and prepare their air defense systems. Videos from Israel during the last two days show that 90% of Iranian missiles are hitting their targets without being intercepted.

The unknown variable is how many missiles does Iran still have in its inventory. The US is betting that Iran is running out of missiles. I believe that Iran’s stockpile is far larger and more robust. We’ll see how things develop as the war enters its second week.

