Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
5h

There's so much here I can't stop myself.

"CNN reports that American forces can strike Iran “within 96 hours” of an order, hitting energy, military and nuclear targets, most likely after the November 3 midterms."

96 hours you say? Not that I'm in any way suggesting the US is a paper tiger, but Iran can strike both Israel and anywhere in the Arabian peninsula in much less than a single hour of giving the order. The Iranians can cause very serious damage before the US even puts its boots on, so to speak. After it's initial barrage, Iran would logically emphasize defensive preparations for the US response, if any.

I'm not a military man, but that kind of time asymmetry between the warring parties looks like a strategic advantage for Iran. I'm sure they'll exploit it if necessary.

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
6hEdited

Now you're talking.

This is a first step to the Gulf nations taking their destiny in their own hands. Iran already did so, and paid a terrible price. But they're still there, defiant and acting independently.

Quite apart from any political, religious or military considerations, the other Gulf states can hardly have missed the courage and determination that Iran has shown. I personally think it was revolutionary, in many senses of the word. Deep, strategic patience combined with the will and effort to fend off the most powerful nation the world has ever known. That doesn't happen every day.

The only strategic choices left to the USA now are to terminally upset the board, or retreat in humiliation. I believe the latter is the most likely choice. However.

To a dying hegemon, a setback like this isn't just a slap in the face. It exposes the limitations of the coercion that the hegemon can use to keep things in order. Capable opponents will continue to exploit those limitations. So the USA lashing out in some destructive but futile way has to be considered a possibility.

Logically, politically, Iran has gained a measure of freedom for every nation that feels the heel of the USA's coercive power. It could be in the economic, political or military sphere. All of them are now in play.

I'm not a historian, but geopolitical shifts of this strategic importance in my lifetime are very rare. And I've seen a few summers. Every one of them with gratitude I should add.

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