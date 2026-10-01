Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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dacoelec
Oct 1

Thank you for your efforts to keep us informed.

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
Oct 1

WOW. Thank-you Larry

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