Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Maya Thomas's avatar
Maya Thomas
9h

Love the graphic and clear summary of our wretched circumstances. I’m going to keep praying.

The U.S. is so desperate for a method of pain compliance that the U.S. complained to the United Nations Security Council about Iran’s enrichment of uranium.

When the U.S. withdrew from JCPOA, the U.S. violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Iran is adhering to JCPOA and Security Council Resolution 2231.

They / us / the U.S. is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Permanent members made a commitment to the international community to support the nuclear deal and are obligated to implement the deal or facilitate implementation of the deal in good faith in a constructive manner.

The U.S. said that Iran is technically complying with JCPOA, but that Iran is defying the "spirit" of the agreement and wants the UN to punish Iran for non-nuclear activities.

We / the U.S. are the outlaws and pirates of the world. We have a lot of nerve to complain about Iran not being compliant with the “spirit”’of a contract that Iran is adhering to and compliant with.

What an embarrassment.

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
9h

Luke 12:1-7

Amplified Bible, Classic Edition

12 In the meanwhile, when so many thousands of the people had gathered that they were trampling on one another, Jesus commenced by saying primarily to His disciples, Be on your guard against the leaven (ferment) of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy [producing unrest and violent agitation].

2 Nothing is [so closely] covered up that it will not be revealed, or hidden that it will not be known.

3 Whatever you have spoken in the darkness shall be heard and listened to in the light, and what you have whispered in [people’s] ears and behind closed doors will be proclaimed upon the housetops.

4 I tell you, My friends, do not dread and be afraid of those who kill the body and after that have nothing more that they can do.

5 But I will warn you whom you should fear: fear Him Who, after killing, has power to hurl into hell (Gehenna); yes, I say to you, fear Him!

6 Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? And [yet] not one of them is forgotten or uncared for in the presence of God.

7 But [even] the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not be struck with fear or seized with alarm; you are of greater worth than many [flocks] of sparrows.

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