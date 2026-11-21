If you judged the Shenzhen summit by the pictures alone, you’d conclude that Xi Jinping has dumped Vladimir Putin and fallen head over heels for Donald Trump. Xi went to the airport to meet Trump. Xi hugged Trump. Xi stood next to Trump in the group photo. Putin, meanwhile, was met by a Politburo functionary, serenaded with a snippet of The Nutcracker instead of his own national anthem, and waved off to the side of the photo line. Half the Western press corps wrote the story before the ink was dry: Putin humiliated, Trump triumphant, the Sino-Russian partnership on the rocks.

Then you read what Xi actually said, and to whom. The pictures and the words tell two very different stories. I spent a good part of my career learning that when what a man does for the cameras and what he says to his partner don’t line up, it’s the words you should believe.

The airport: theater for an audience of one

Let’s start with the tarmac. Xi Jinping does not go to airports. In his years at the top, he had never gone to the airport to receive a visiting American president. The last Chinese paramount leader to do anything of the kind, by some accounts, was Mao greeting Khrushchev nearly seven decades ago. So when Xi walked to the foot of the stairs of Air Force One on November 18 and wrapped Trump in a hug, followed by a red carpet, national anthems and a flyover of J-10C fighters, it was not a spontaneous burst of affection. It was a production.

Beijing’s official explanation is reciprocity: Trump personally greeted Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September, so Xi returned the favor. That’s true as far as it goes. But reciprocity is the cover story, not the motive. The motive is that Xi has studied Donald Trump for nine years and knows exactly what moves him. Trump measures respect in ceremony. He wants the red carpet, the crowds, the jets overhead, and above all he wants to be treated as more special than the other guy. Xi gave him all of it, and he gave it to him in front of Vladimir Putin.

And Trump responded exactly as designed. “You’re my friend, and we have a very special relationship,” he told Xi. He then gave the whole summit a “12 out of 10.” It cost Xi a car ride to the airport. It bought him a gushing American president who arrived at the negotiating table already flattered.

As for Putin, he was met by Cai Qi, Xi’s chief of staff and the fifth-ranking man in the Party. Cai is no flunky; he is about as close to Xi as anyone in China. But he isn’t Xi, and the cameras noticed. The Russian anthem didn’t play. At the group photo, Trump and Xi stood side by side while Putin was gestured to a spot apart from them. At the gala banquet Putin wasn’t even seated near Trump. If you were writing a script designed to make Trump feel like the most important man in the room, you couldn’t have done better.

What Xi said to Trump

Now read the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s readout of Xi’s one-on-one with Trump the next afternoon. It’s a perfectly civil document. Xi says he and Trump have “jointly explored the right way” for two major countries to get along. He talks up their new formula, a “constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability,” built on “respect, fairness and reciprocity.” He praises cooperation on counternarcotics, deportations and telecom fraud. He wants more communication on trade and on keeping AI under human control.

And then he delivers the message that matters: on Taiwan, the United States should keep doing “the right thing” and avoid “major setbacks” in the relationship. ABC News summarized it more bluntly: Xi warned Trump of “great turbulence” if Washington gets Taiwan wrong.

What you won’t find anywhere in Xi’s remarks is the word “friend.” Not “old friend,” not “dear friend,” not even “my friend.” The only person in that readout who talks about friendship is Trump, who says theirs has grown stronger. Xi talks about mechanisms, formulas and red lines. That’s the language you use with a counterparty, not a friend.

And look at what the hug bought. According to the same Chinese readout, Trump told Xi that the United States “does not support ‘Taiwan Independence.’” That is Beijing’s account, not the White House’s, and Washington has made that statement before in various forms. But you don’t need to be a China hand to see the sequence: Wednesday, a hug on the tarmac; Thursday, the American president saying, on Beijing’s record, the words Beijing most wants to hear about Taiwan.

What Xi said to Putin

Now go back a day, to Wednesday, when Xi sat down with the man he supposedly snubbed at the airport. According to the Kremlin transcript, Xi opened with: “Mr President Putin, my dear friend, welcome to Shenzhen.” Western wire reporters heard it as “my old friend.” Either way, the word Xi never used for Trump was the first word out of his mouth for Putin.

Xi then reminded everyone that this was their third face-to-face meeting of the year and their 50th since 2013, counting in-person and virtual sessions. Fifty. Trump and Xi are still counting on their fingers. Xi described the China-Russia relationship as “rock-solid against all odds” and, in the line Russian media seized on, said the ties stand “firm as a mountain amid wind and rain” and that short-term changes in world affairs won’t shake them. Read that again with the Trump visit in mind. “Short-term changes in world affairs” is about as close as Xi Jinping gets to winking.

Xi also told Putin the two sides need to make full use of the exchange channels between their governments, legislatures, militaries and political parties. Militaries. Nobody mentioned military channels in the Trump readout. Putin, for his part, called Xi his “dear friend” and said the Russians were happy to be “among friends.” He talked about the two countries working “back-to-back,” a phrase Xi himself likes, meaning each guards the other’s rear.

That’s the conversation of two men who have known each other for more than a decade, who don’t need a hug on the tarmac to prove anything, and who both understand that the man getting the hug is the one being managed.

Side by side

The pattern is hard to miss. Trump got the better seat, the better music and the better picture. Putin got the better words. One relationship runs on ceremony; the other runs on substance, and Xi rationed each accordingly.

Some analysts, including a France 24 piece asking whether Shenzhen was a humiliation for Putin, argue that Xi’s attitude toward Putin changed once the talks began and read the snubs as a real cooling toward Moscow. I don’t buy it. Putin proposed this trilateral. He got a seat at the head table with the leaders of the United States and China, which Europe spent four years insisting would never happen. And the private record shows Xi going out of his way to reassure him. If that’s a humiliation, the Kremlin will take a few more.

The bottom line

Xi Jinping ran a textbook operation in Shenzhen, and it wasn’t aimed at Putin. It was aimed at Trump. Give the American the airport, the hug, the anthem and the front row in the photo, because that is what he values and it costs Beijing nothing. Keep the words, the history and the military channels for the partner who actually matters. Then sit down across from the flattered American and tell him to do “the right thing” on Taiwan.

Any case officer would recognize the technique. You make the target feel special. You make him feel he’s been chosen over a rival. You let him walk away believing he’s the closest friend you have. What you don’t do is confuse the target with your ally.

Trump left Shenzhen calling Xi his friend and the summit a 12 out of 10. Xi left Shenzhen without calling Trump his friend once, at least not anywhere in Beijing’s official record. One of those men was doing the managing. It wasn’t the one who got the hug.

Ian Proud and I discuss how Putin is sidelining Europe:

Colonel Wilkerson and I discuss the importance of the Shengzhen summit:

Doing double duty this week with Danny Haiphong, but I could not resist appearing with my friend, Professor Marandi:

Back with my friend, Rasheed, and we discuss my favorite chemical weapon scenario:

Great to appear with Jim Webb Jr. on the INTEL Roundtable:

Ed DeMarche and I discuss the cyber attacks:

Another great conversation with Brandon Weichart about the next steps in the war with Iran:

Closed out a very busy day with Sulaiman Ahmed: