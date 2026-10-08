Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
Oct 8

Prompted by Larry's post, I did a bit of research in order to have a firmer grasp of fertilizer production. I know why fertilizer is vital for food production.

As Larry wrote, the supply of sulfur to the world has been cut in half, and this happened because Trump's wretched war on Iran resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Sulfur had flowed out through the Strait to plants that turned it into sulfuric acid.

Sulfur--->sulfuric acid--->used to break down mined phosphate rock--->fertilizer

Here is an additional short explanation:

Sulfur shortage threatens global phosphate supply as Hormuz blockade and Russia ban cut 2 of 3 top sources

https://www.fertilizerdaily.com/20260818-sulfur-shortage-phosphate-supply-afi-hormuz-warning/

As S wrote in his letter, his job, and the jobs of many others, are in jeopardy because of Trump's war. Prices have skyrocketed, businesses are hurt and closing, farmers are hit hard...it has been, and is, a downhill domino effect on the world.

Reply
Share
Edward Tawa's avatar
Edward Tawa
Oct 8

Your closing words were so true guys. This channel is without doubt my best source for keeping the fog. Of war within a manageable size on current events . Additionally it introduces other information that a guy like me wouldn’t even be aware of.

Thanks

Ed

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture