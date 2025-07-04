My, my, what a difference 10 days makes. Remember what Donald Trump said on June 24 about Putin’s offer to help with Iran?

Donald Trump publicly rejected President Vladimir Putin’s offer to help with the Iran conflict, specifically the escalating situation between Israel and Iran. Trump told reporters that when Putin called and asked, “Can I help you with Iran?” Trump replied, “No, I don’t need help with Iran. I need help with you.” He redirected the conversation to focus on the ongoing war in Ukraine, emphasizing that resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict was his priority rather than accepting Russian mediation in the Middle East.

Trump further clarified his stance by telling Putin, “Do me a favor, mediate your own. Let’s mediate Russia first. You can worry about this later.” He expressed that the United States was more interested in working with Russia to settle the Ukraine conflict, citing the high number of casualties and the continued fighting as unacceptable.

Now we learn that Trump apparently has had a change of heart regarding Russia’s ability to help with Iran. Today, Putin and Trump had a conversation — Yuri Ushakov, the special representative of the Russian president, explained the main points of their dialogue:

— Trump raised the issue of an early end to military action in Ukraine in his conversation with Putin; — Putin and Trump did not discuss a possible personal meeting; — Trump informed Putin about the successful passage of the bill on tax and immigration reform in the Senate; — Putin congratulated Trump on the upcoming US Independence Day; — Putin noted in his conversation with Trump that Russia played an important role in the development of American statehood; — Putin and Trump discussed in detail the situation around Iran and the Middle East in general; — Putin and Trump touched on the developments in Syria during their conversation; Moscow and Washington will continue their dialogue on this topic; — Putin and Trump discussed a number of promising joint economic projects in energy and space exploration; — Putin and Trump will continue to communicate with each other. The presidents can pick up the phone at any time during the day if they need to talk to each other; — Putin told Trump that Russia continues to seek a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian conflict; — Putin told Trump that Russia will not back down from its goals to eliminate the causes of the conflict in Ukraine.

This was a friendly, but frank conversation. Putin took the high road by acknowledging America’s Fourth of July celebration, and reminding President Trump of Russia’s friendship with the newly formed United States. Actually, I don’t think Trump knows that history, but Putin was sending a clear message that Russia’s intent is to be a friend, not an enemy of Russia.

What caught my eye was that Trump discussed the situation in Iran with Putin… a volte face from his remarks on June 24. Trump insisted in remarks to the press that, “President Putin offered to help mediate the tensions with Iran, but I told him my priority is ending the war in Ukraine. I said, ‘Let’s focus on peace in Europe first.’” I think Russia’s account of what was said is more accurate–i.e., “they discussed in detail the situation around Iran.”

What details? For example, I think Trump realizes that he has zero chance of persuading Iran to allow IAEA inspections without Russia’s help. Iran does not trust the US, but it will listen to Putin and Lavrov, who are encouraging Iran not to abandon the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). I think that Trump’s narcissism prevents him from admitting he asked Russia for help. Putin, for his part, has a very precise goal–prevent a further exchange of bombs and missiles between Iran and Israel.

Also worth noting that Syria was discussed. I am pretty sure that Putin expressed concern about the current actions of the US-backed Syrian government, which is killing Christians and Alawites.

Putin’s position on Ukraine, and ending the war, remains firm. It is not just about defeating Ukraine on the battlefied; it is ultimately about getting NATO to reverse its aggressive policy towards Russia and accept that Russia has legitimate security concerns that must be addressed.

The good news is that Putin and Trump agreed to continue talking to each other. I think Trump’s decision, which was announced yesterday, to halt sending weapons to Ukraine was intended as an olive branch to Putin. Here is a better translation of what Putin said to Trump:

Our president also said that Russia will achieve its goals, that is, the elimination of all the root causes that led to the current state of affairs, to the current confrontation. And Russia will not back down from these goals.

Quite clear. Trump had to be in a very good mood given his success in getting Congress to pass the Big, Beautiful Bill and, uncharacteristically, shied away from posting any outlandish or disparaging comments on TruthSocial about his conversation with Putin.

Now, to the videos. Scott Ritter filled in for Ray McGovern today on The Roundtable with Judge Napolitano. Ray is attending a conference in Germany… my old friend is racking up some hellacious frequent flyer miles.

I also spoke with Garland Nixon.

Last, I was interviewed a few days ago on Iranian TV, and received the video late last night.