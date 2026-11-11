Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Jen Norrid's avatar
Jen Norrid
11h

When do you sleep? You are on top of every major geopolitical situation with current knowledge of key players, historical facts, internal constraints and external influences. It is a beautiful thing to hear you weave your experience into analogies, stories, and pertinent examples as you respond to hosts, while considering the diverse audiences who listen to your commentary. You, sir, are refreshingly authentic and surprisingly entertaining. Thank you for caring more about informing than impressing.

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
11h

Information warfare, on your own people. That shows you how low they’ve sunk.

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