Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀 😃

Reply
Share
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5m

Israel and the US will not report the truths of war to the people. If you believed what Western mainstream mass media is airing, the entire Iranian Navy has been sunk, Israel's Iron Dome protects that entire country, and only 6 US servicemen have died. Iran reports its human losses. So many murdered and injured by the greedy, power-lusting, inhumane governments that attack Iran and Lebanon.

I saw a map today of the countries where the US has wars or proxy wars: Iran, Lebanon, Ukraine, Somalia, Venezuela, Ecuador...are Cuba and Nigeria included?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture