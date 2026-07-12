Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
4h

Go Russia!!!!!!!! Just knowing that that POS was taken out by a Russian missile after threatening Putin publicly, just warms my heart!!!! Makes my day!! Karma is a bitch!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍👍

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Dr. Hubris's avatar
Dr. Hubris
4h

Perhaps Lady G was mobilized and sent to the front?

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