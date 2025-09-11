Charlie Kirk, the 31-year old founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated today while speaking to a large assembly of college students. I am posting on this for the benefit of my foreign readers who have likely been inundated with the propaganda that Charlie was arch Zionist. He was not. Although Charlie, especially a few years back, was an ardent supporter of Israel, there is evidence that in the last few months his view was starting to change.

At his Turning Point conference on July 13, 2025, Charlie hosted a debate on Israel, which featured the Zionist Josh Hammer debating comedian Dave Smith. Dave wiped the floor with him. Ironically, in light of today’s killing, Dave opened the session by reminding the audience about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13. No blind supporter of Israel would have allowed this debate… but Charlie did.

Charlie schtick was to travel to US colleges and universities and hold open air meetings where he would debate woke students and, through dialogue and reason, try to change hearts-and-minds to embrace his conservative agenda. You may disagree with some, if not all, of Charlie’s views, but he was a gentle and intelligent soul. He did not insult or harangue his opponents. Instead, he spoke to them as equals and employed the truly dangerous weapon… logic. I think of Charlie as a Caucasian Malcolm X. If you have the time the watch the following debate, you will gain insight into the kind of man that Charlie was. RIP! A remarkable life filled with amazing accomplishments for someone so young.

Charlie’s murder destroyed any chance that the Polish false flag story regarding an alleged swarm of Russian drones over Poland would occupy the media’s attention. Ditto for the failed Israeli attempt to assassinate Hamas negotiators in Qatar. Those of you who live outside the United States don’t have that problem, and I am pretty sure those two stories dominated your news coverage.

Before focusing on the Polish story, let me just say that I wish the deaths of Palestinian women and children and senior citizens would receive the same attention and be treated with the same level of horror and outrage that attends the death of Charlie Kirk.

Last night (Tuesday), around 11pm eastern time, there were a flurry of reports hitting social media about an alleged Russian drone attack inside Polish territory. Here is a brief sample:

🇷🇺💥🇺🇦Is Poland under attack by “Geraniums”?! Preliminary strike by a combat UAV in Poland, Warsaw closes airports, — monitoring resources.

🇧🇾Belarus stated that they shot down some drones last night, which were diverted from their course by electronic warfare.

By early afternoon east coast time on Wednesday, the smoke had cleared, sort of, and the estimated number of Russian drones that strayed into Poland stood at four. The Russian Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs both denied this was a deliberate Russian incursion into Poland because the alleged-drones, if launched from Russian controlled territory in the Donbas, had a limited range of 750 km and the Polish border, which was more than 1000 km from the Donbas, did not have the capability of flying that far.

I discussed the Polish drone incident and the Zionist attack on Qatar in detail today with Danny Davis and with Danny Haiphong and Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson: