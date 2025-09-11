Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

I knew who Charlie was, and I researched more about him after learning that he was fatally shot today.

Though I was not a follower of his, I mourn the killing and loss of the man.

It has ever been so in this sinful world: one person kills another out of diasagreement or anger. Sin sucks out regard for the sanctity of human life.

I hope and pray the killer will be found soon. I hope a group is not behind this vile act, and I hope Charlie's death was not an ordered hit.

Pray for his wife, children, and family members.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave El's avatar
Dave El
2h

He criticized Israel. He died. Nothing to do with left wing right wing.

The Zionists want everyone fighting each other while they steal everything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture