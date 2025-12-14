I am sure this going to anger some people, but so be it. Christian Zionism is a theological and political movement primarily among evangelical Protestants (especially in the United States) that expresses strong support for the modern State of Israel and the Jewish people’s right to the land. Its beliefs are rooted in a particular interpretation of the Bible—known as dispensational premillennialism—which views biblical prophecies as literal and still applicable today.

Christian Zionists (aka CZs) take God’s covenants with Abraham and his descendants (the Jewish people) as eternal and unconditional. The CZs rely to two snippets from the Old Testament / Pentateuch to justify exalting the modern state of Israel:

Genesis 12:3: “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse.” Genesis 17:8: God promises the land of Canaan “to you and your descendants after you… as an everlasting possession.”

Christian Zionists support Israel because they believe the Bible literally promises the Jewish people an eternal covenant with the land, that modern Israel fulfills ancient prophecy, and that backing Israel aligns believers with God’s end-times plan and brings divine blessing. This theological conviction drives both spiritual solidarity and strong political advocacy.

But there are several problems with this. Let’s start with the polygamous activities of Abraham. The initial promises to Abraham in Genesis (e.g., Genesis 12:1–3, 15:18) are broad, speaking of blessing Abraham’s “offspring” or “seed” (zera in Hebrew) without naming a specific child. Abraham had eight sons total: Ishmael (with Hagar), Isaac (with Sarah), and six others (Zimran, Jokshan, Medan, Midian, Ishbak, Shuah) with Keturah (Genesis 25:1–6). Abraham, if he were alive today, would fit in well in some Florida retirement villages that are notorious for rampant sexual activity among the senior citizens.

So why do the CZs assume that God’s promise to Abraham only applies to Isaac and not the other seven offspring? I maintain that is a consequence of author bias. The traditional Jewish (and much Christian) view attributes the entire Torah—including the first five books (Genesis through Deuteronomy)—to Moses himself, around the 13th–15th century BCE, as divine revelation received at Sinai and written down by Moses. The is ZERO archeological evidence to support that claim.

Modern biblical scholarship (the consensus among non-traditionalist academics) rejects full Mosaic authorship. Instead, the Documentary Hypothesis (or variations) proposes the Pentateuch was composed from multiple sources over centuries:

J (Yahwist) and E (Elohist): Pre-exilic, 10th–8th centuries BCE. D (Deuteronomist): Core of Deuteronomy, often dated to the 7th century BCE (reign of Josiah, ~622 BCE “discovery” of the law book). P (Priestly): Exilic or post-exilic, 6th–5th centuries BCE.

The final redaction/compilation into its current form is generally placed in the Persian period (5th–4th centuries BCE), during or after the Babylonian Exile (586–539 BCE), when returning Jewish leaders (e.g., Ezra) shaped the text to unify the community. The men who compiled the the oral traditions into what came to be known as the Pentateuch represented a narrow branch of Abraham’s descendants through Isaac.

To understand the men who produced the first five books of the Old Testament, we need a bit of history. The Babylonians (under Nebuchadnezzar II) conquered and deported people from the Kingdom of Judah (the southern kingdom) in a series of campaigns between 597 BCE and 582 BCE. This is known as the Babylonian Captivity or Exile.

The Northern Kingdom of Israel (comprising the other ten tribes: Reuben, Simeon, Dan, Naphtali, Gad, Asher, Issachar, Zebulun, Ephraim, and Manasseh) had been conquered and deported much earlier by the Assyrians in 722 BCE. Those are often called the “Ten Lost Tribes.” The Babylonians did not deport the northern ten tribes—they were already scattered centuries before.

Some individuals from northern tribes had migrated south to Judah after the Assyrian conquest (e.g., as mentioned in 2 Chronicles), so a small remnant of those tribes may have been among the Babylonian exiles. However, the captivity specifically targeted the people of Judah (meaning the southern kingdom’s population, dominated by the tribes of Judah, Benjamin, and Levi). Just to be clear… 75% of the descendants of Isaac through Jacob disappeared into the mists of history.

So scholars representing only three of the 12 tribes of Israel were sitting around in Babylon with nothing better to do than compile the stories and oral traditions, along with whatever texts had survived the march into Babylon, that made them the center of the story of what we now know as Judaism. That’s what I mean by author bias. The descendants of Ishmael, who are believed to be what we now call Arabs, did not get a chance to weigh in until about one thousand years later when the Qur’an was written.

Now here’s the kicker… Palestinians share more genetic markers with the original inhabitants of what is now known as the state of Israel than the European Jews (aka Ashkenazi). Ashkenazi Jews and Palestinians share a substantial genetic heritage rooted in the ancient Levant (modern-day Israel/Palestine region), reflecting common Bronze and Iron Age ancestry from Canaanite, Philistine, and early Israelite populations. Autosomal DNA studies show both groups clustering closely with ancient Levantine samples, with Y-chromosome haplotypes indicating ~70% similarity between Jewish males (including Ashkenazi) and Palestinian Muslims, suggesting shared patrilineal origins. Palestinians often exhibit higher genetic continuity with Iron Age Levantines (e.g., ~60-80% match), while Ashkenazi Jews display ~50% Levantine ancestry, reflecting a common regional foundation disrupted by historical migrations and admixture. About 30% of the current Jewish inhabitants of Israel identify as Ashkenazi.

Ashkenazi Jews have ~35-50% Southern/Western European admixture (from medieval conversions and intermarriages in Italy, Germany, and Eastern Europe) and ~10-20% Eastern European contributions, diluting their Levantine signal compared to Palestinians, who show more Arab/Bedouin input (~20-30%) from post-7th century Islamic expansions but retain stronger ties to local ancient populations. Mitochondrial DNA (maternal lines) in Ashkenazi Jews leans more European (~80%), while Palestinians’ is predominantly Levantine/Arab. Overall, both groups are genetically closer to each other than to most other populations, underscoring shared ancient roots despite centuries of separation. The key point is that the Palestinians have a stronger biological connection to Palestine and Israel than do the Ashkenzai, such as Benjamin Netanyahu.

Then there are the Mizrahi. Mizrahi Jews (from Middle Eastern and North African communities, such as Iraq, Yemen, Iran, and Syria) and Palestinians exhibit even closer genetic affinities than Ashkenazi Jews and Palestinians, reflecting their shared origins in the ancient Levant without the significant European diaspora admixture seen in Ashkenazi populations. Autosomal DNA studies (e.g., from the 2023 Agranat-Tamir et al. in Cell and 2024 updates in Nature Communications) show both groups deriving ~70–90% of their ancestry from Bronze and Iron Age Levantine peoples (Canaanites, Phoenicians, early Israelites), with Palestinians often displaying the highest continuity (~80–95% match to ancient samples from sites like Megiddo). Mizrahi Jews cluster tightly with Palestinians on principal component analyses, sharing ~75–85% Levantine components, bolstered by minimal external admixture (e.g., ~5–15% from Arabian Peninsula or Persian sources), making them genetically indistinguishable from pre-exilic Jewish populations in many markers.

The truth of the matter is that Palestinians and Arabs are genetically Semitic in the sense of deriving substantial ancestry from ancient Levantine Semitic-speaking populations (e.g., Canaanites), with close relatedness to other Semitic groups like Jews. What we are witnessing with the genocide in Gaza is a blood feud among cousins.

What makes the CZ claim about Israel as the fulfillment of prophecy is that only 23% of the Jewish inhabitants of Israel actually are classified as religious, which means they accept the traditional view that Moses wrote the Pentateuch. The other 77% are secular — i.e., they do not accept the Old Testament as the divine word of God. In other words, they don’t believe that there was a God who promised Abraham that they, and they alone, would inhabit Judea and Samaria.

These facts expose the gross ignorance of the CZs, and the politicians who support them, with respect to the term, anti-Semitic. If you hate Arabs or Palestinians you are an anti-Semite. Anti-Semitism, despite the furious efforts of Jewish ethno-supremacists, to claim it as an exclusive label for Jew hatred, is not about being anti-Jewish. It also applies to those who hate Palestinians and Arabs.

Alright… Let the debate begin. I am sure there will be a few comments on this topic.

I am posting the conversation I had on Wednesday evening with Pascal Lottaz of Neutrality Studies. I also am linking to Jimmy Dore’s recent conversation with Candace Owens: