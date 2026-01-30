It looks like there is a commodity war going on with gold and silver that pits the US against China. There is a major price discrepancy between the price of gold and silver in New York City and the price in Shanghai. In a normal functioning market, the Chinese would be buying silver and gold in the US and shipping it to China… Making a hefty profit in the process. It appears that the major US banks, e.g., JP Morgan, are trying to drive the price of gold and silver down in the US market, but they are failing to alter the momentum we see unfolding in the international market. Take a look at the following numbers:

As of late January 29 / early January 30, 2026 (around 10-11 PM EST), the spot price of silver showed significant volatility and some regional decoupling, with sharp intraday moves (highs near $120-121+ earlier in the day, followed by pullbacks on profit-taking). Prices are per troy ounce in USD equivalents unless noted, based on live benchmarks and reports from the specified time period. There are four major financial markets: New York City, London, Mumbai and China. Let’s start with the price of silver:

New York City (COMEX / US spot / OTC influence): Spot silver was trading around $109–$116 per ounce in late/after-hours action. Quotes varied: ~$109.51 (Kitco bid around 10-11 PM EST), $111.14 (Bloomberg spot), $113.11 (COMEX futures settlement/influence), and some after-hours reports at $116.01 (down from intraday highs). This reflected a correction from morning peaks near $120.46–$121.67 (all-time records hit earlier on Jan 29), with paper market pressure contributing to the drop.

London (LBMA spot / benchmark): The LBMA silver price (global physical benchmark) aligned closely with broader spot but held firmer in some quotes, around $111–$116 per ounce (e.g., near $116.62 in live charts, or $112.80 from recent daily fixes). London often tracks COMEX closely but showed less extreme decay in physical-linked pricing compared to US futures volatility.

Mumbai (India): Domestic spot/retail prices (including premiums, GST, and import duties) were significantly higher due to strong local demand. Rates hovered around ₹4,000–₹4,101 per 10 grams (equivalent to roughly $130–$135+ USD per ounce or more, based on conversions and premiums). For example: ₹4,018.53 per 10g (~$130+ USD/oz equiv.), ₹4,10,100 per kg. This premium over global spot reflects India’s physical buying surge and rupee factors.

China (Shanghai Gold Exchange / physical spot): Shanghai benchmark and physical prices showed notable premiums amid supply constraints and industrial demand (e.g., solar/AI sectors). Equivalent to $120–$130+ USD per ounce or higher in effective terms (e.g., SGE silver around ¥29,000–30,138 per kg, translating to premiums of $5+ over London in some reports). Physical/retail buy-back quotes were elevated, with chaos noted from speculative mania and high premiums (e.g., >$5/oz over global in Shanghai).

We are seeing a similar phenomena with gold (I am using the same time frame used to calculate the spot price of silver):

New York City (COMEX / US spot / OTC influence): The US spot price (closely tied to COMEX futures and OTC trading) had pulled back significantly by late evening. Quotes ranged around $5,160–$5,175 per ounce (e.g., Kitco live spot at ~$5,160 bid / $5,162 ask around 10:50 PM EST; JM Bullion at $5,175.36; Bloomberg-derived spot near $5,362 earlier but corrected lower). This followed an intraday record high of ~$5,626 (April COMEX futures) and highs near $5,597 in spot reports earlier in the day, with a late-session drop of 4%+ from peaks due to profit-taking after safe-haven surges.

London (LBMA spot / benchmark): The LBMA PM fix (set earlier in the day) was $5,405 per ounce, while live spot/OTC trading aligned closer to US levels by evening at around $5,160–$5,200 per ounce (tracking the global correction). London physical benchmarks held firmer earlier (~$5,501 AM fix), but converged lower amid the broader pullback.

Mumbai (India): Domestic retail/spot prices (including premiums, GST ~3%, and import duties) remained elevated due to strong local demand. 24K gold traded around ₹17,885 per gram (or ₹1,78,850–₹1,78,860 per 10 grams), equivalent to roughly $5,500–$5,800+ USD per ounce (higher premiums over global spot reflecting rupee dynamics and physical buying). This was up significantly intraday (~₹1,177 per gram gain reported).

China (Shanghai Gold Exchange / physical spot): SGE benchmark prices showed premiums amid industrial/retail demand and supply tightness. Recent fixes/trades were around CN¥1,240–1,248 per gram (SHAU contract), translating to ~5,500–5,600+ USD per ounce equivalent or higher in physical channels (strong demand pushed effective premiums over London/US spot).

In a functioning free market — especially in a digital age — these spreads are highly unusual. In a normally functioning free market, arbitrage bots, i.e., computers designed to find pennies of profit, would buy the cheap New York gold and sell it in Shainghai until the prices are equaled. But today, it appears that the bots are turned off. The arbitrage is not closing. The gap is sitting there wide open. In theory, the relatively low-priced silver and gold in New York City should be flowing to China. If this gap persists, and the US does not restrict the export of silver and gold metal, the supply in China will increase while the supply in the US decreases.

Ok. Can we all agree that there is great volatility in the commodity markets? So let’s look at one more commodity and how it will be affected if Donald Trump attacks Iran and Iran makes good on its promise to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, and it is a critical global chokepoint, with about 21 miles at its narrowest point. Iranian officials threatened to disrupt or close it during the 12-day war with Israel but, according to some press reports, Donald Trump cut a deal with Tehran that ended the fighting on June 25, 2025.

Now, with the US deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln and a carrier strike group to the Arabian Sea, Iran is making very explicit threats. On January 28, IRGC Commander Mohammad Akbarzadeh asserted that Iran maintains “complete control” over the strait’s land, underwater, and airspace, warning that “if war breaks out, there will be no retreat, not even by a millimeter, and Iran will move forward.” He further implied that neighboring countries allowing their territory to be used against Iran would be deemed “hostile,” and decisions on vessel passage could be restricted based on flags. This echoes broader regime messaging, with outlets like Defa Press and Javan Online discussing retaliatory options such as mining, anti-ship missiles, and patrol craft disruptions if Iran’s trade routes are affected.

Militarily, Iran is backing these threats with actions: The IRGC Navy has deployed hundreds of fast attack craft and missile vessels near the USS Abraham Lincoln, and satellite imagery shows their drone carrier “Shahid Bagheri” positioned off Bandar Abbas. A two-day live-fire exercise is scheduled for February 1-2 in the strait, described as a response to U.S. presence. Proxies like Kataib Hezbollah have echoed similar warnings. A poster attributed to Iranian media, shared on Telegram, explicitly threatens: “We will block the Strait of Hormuz. Whoever doesn’t believe us, let him try,” alongside imagery of sinking US carriers. In addition, Iran’s parliament reportedly approved a closure motion, though ultimate decisions rest with higher authorities like the Supreme National Security Council.

A disruption or closure of the Strait of Hormuz would inflict profound harm on the global economy, primarily through energy markets, given its role in transporting about 20-27% of the world’s crude oil and petroleum products (around 20-21 million barrels per day) and 20-22% of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Major exporters like Saudi Arabia (5.5 million bpd), Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar (LNG) rely on it, with over 80% of flows destined for Asia (China, India, Japan, South Korea).

Even partial disruptions could cause oil prices to surge by $10-20 per barrel initially, potentially exceeding $100-120 if prolonged, due to reduced supply, geopolitical risk premiums, and rerouting costs. LNG shortages (Qatar exports 77 million metric tons annually through the strait) would hit Asia hardest, with Europe facing diversions and potential energy crises. This could add $600 billion annually in energy trade disruptions.

Higher energy costs would fuel global inflation (e.g., U.S. to 5.5%, Eurozone to 3.5%), raise transportation and manufacturing expenses, and disrupt supply chains for consumer goods, food, and electronics. Vulnerable economies like China (40% of oil imports via strait) and India could see slowed growth, while the U.S. might experience flat GDP in the short term. A prolonged closure risks a global recession, with trillions in losses, rationing, and stock market volatility.

And don’t forget about the gold and silver markets… Demand for those metals is likely to surge to even greater heights than we have seen in the first three weeks of January. Historically, in a time of crisis, money and assets sought safety in the United States and were content to hold dollars. I do not think that will be the case this time… Instead of seeking dollars, the demand for holding actual gold and silver will soar. If that happens, Russia and China will be two of the biggest beneficiaries on the gold front. Russia and China combined account for about 20% of the global production of gold. Silver mining shows and even greater concentration with Mexico (6,300 MT), China (3,300 MT) and Peru (3,200 MT) producing 50% of the world’s silver.

There is still a chance that Trump will opt for diplomacy and re-open talks with Iran, but I put the odds of that happening at 20%. I fear we are headed to war and that Donald Trump and his advisors are grossly underestimating Iran’s capability to fight back.

Garland Nixon and I discussed today the prospects for war with Iran: