Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
Oct 10

Interesting that the US is benefiting financially by Trump's initiation of a war on Iran--which resulted in Iranian missiles hitting Qatar's LNG- & helium-producing Ras Laffan, also in Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz--AND Trump's naval blockade of the Strait.

So US exports of LNG are up 26%, and the US is the world's leading helium producer. Where is the US federal government's concern for its own citizens? We pay higher prices on everything, and farmers and small business owners are hurting because of Trump's War...and Trump & Co. are making money.

Yes, war is profitable for the oligarchs.

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EagleHorse5
Oct 10

😀Big Thanks😃

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