Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
Oct 14

The world's biggest producers and exporters of petroleum - the Gulf states - are crippled. Short of fairy godmothers riding a bevy of black swans to the rescue, there will be no returning to the energy situation the world was in 12 months ago. For the foreseeable future at least.

The economies of the Gulf states will suffer accordingly. They already are in fact, with Saudi Arabia's GDP plummeting nearly 5%. That might look like a small number, but it's a devastating economic shock for a country that is used to the high life. That economic shock will inevitably bring political problems for the Saudis and all the other Gulf countries. They may have laughed heartily at the sanctions the US put on Iran. Now Iran has effectively sanctioned them. We shall see which states can weather the storm. Iraq probably will, as it's used to chaos. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE? Maybe not.

But the economic damage will extend far beyond the Gulf: viz, into the USA and the UK especially. That's because the massive revenue that the Gulf states received for their oil would be recycled back into US Treasuries, Wall Street, real estate and of course shopping trips to Harrods. For a start, I'd say it's highly likely that the price of US Treasuries is going to fall even further, because the Gulf won't be bidding on them. That means yields will rise, putting the squeeze on Washington's borrowing, along with every one else.

At this point Iran needs do nothing except build missiles, at which they seem very capable. They've already won a huge strategic victory and they've done so with only a modest expenditure of weapons and damage to themselves. The US Navy is nowhere to be seen, not daring to come in range or risk Iran doing even greater damage to the Gulf's infrastructure. US reconnaissance aircraft are either outside the theater or Trump is withholding their intel from the Gulf allies he's abandoned.

Pretty much every western capital and its media voices are pretending like things are still working to the status quo. Well sorry, the status quo in the Gulf has been shredded and burned. As China's President Xi noted a couple of years ago, changes are happening in the world that might come once a century. He was not overstating the case.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
Oct 14

😀Big Thanks😃

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