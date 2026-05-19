Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

Reply
Share
simon hunt's avatar
simon hunt
44m

If Saudi and Qatar agree the new architecture for the ME then surely America will attack Iran to derail that plan in their thinking. But if they say no to China and Russia - unlikely - America will attack anyway egged on by Israel

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture