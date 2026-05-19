The lad who inspired Aesop to write, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” (also known as “The Shepherd Boy and the Wolf”), has grown up and is now President of the United States. Since February 28, 2026, Donald Trump has released 11 statements suggesting the war with Iran was over or that a negotiated deal is close, only it turns out to be a hoax.

What emerges across nearly three months is a remarkably consistent cycle: Trump declares victory or proximity to a deal → Iran denies it or the facts on the ground contradict it → Trump escalates rhetoric → a new round of claimed breakthroughs begins. Analysts noted the contradictions reflected Trump seeking what one described as a “quick and easy” triumph while Tehran was determined to delay US demands and extract its own concessions first — a fundamental mismatch in negotiating timelines that produced the whipsaw of declarations. The declarations themselves have become a diplomatic liability, with Iran repeatedly using them as evidence that the US negotiating position is incoherent.

In his latest whipsaw action, Trump spent the weekend posting images suggesting an attack on Iran was imminent, only to do another of his chaotic reversals with this post on Truth Social:

I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

This is one of the most striking patterns of the entire conflict — a near-constant cycle of premature declarations followed by contradiction from reality. Based on the documented record, here is a chronological accounting of the previous 10 Trump declarations:

1. March 6 — Trump posted “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” — framing the war as essentially decided in America’s favor. Gulf News

2. March 9 — Trump said “the war is very complete, pretty much,” and falsely claimed that the Iranian military had been destroyed and the Strait of Hormuz had re-opened. Neither was true. Gulf News

3. March 23 — Trump claimed the US had been speaking to “a top person” in Iran and said “They called, I didn’t call. They want to make a deal, and we are very willing to make a deal.” Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Fars News immediately denied any negotiations had taken place, and the Iranian foreign ministry said it was merely reviewing proposals sent through mediators. Gulf News

4. March 24 — Trump again claimed the US and Israel had “won” the war, even though Iran continued its missile strikes. Gulf News

5. April 1 — Trump claimed Iran had just asked the US for a ceasefire and that the US would consider it once the Strait of Hormuz was “open, free, and clear.” Iran’s foreign ministry called the claim “false and baseless,” and the IRGC said the strait “will not be opened to the enemies of this nation through the ridiculous spectacle by the president of the US.” Gulf News

6. April 7-8 — Trump announced on Truth Social that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, stating that Iran would immediately open the Strait of Hormuz and work on finalizing a peace agreement. He called Iran’s 10-point proposal “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” Within 24 hours, the Strait remained closed and both sides accused the other of ceasefire violations. Gulf News

7. April 21 — Trump announced an extension of the Iran ceasefire, calling it open-ended, saying he “directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able.” He simultaneously gave Iran 3–5 days to engage seriously in negotiations. manifold

8. Late April — Trump said on multiple occasions that a deal was close and that Iran’s leadership wanted an agreement, while simultaneously threatening to resume bombing if terms weren’t met within days.

9. May 10 — Trump called the ceasefire “on life support” and then escalated to “massive life support” after rejecting Iran’s proposal as “a piece of garbage” he “didn’t even finish reading.” International Business Times

10. May 14-15 (Beijing summit) — Trump told Fox News that Xi had agreed Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and claimed Xi offered to help resolve the conflict — framing a resolution as newly within reach — while Rubio simultaneously told NBC News that the US “was not asking for China’s help with Iran.”

The only thing Trump is accomplishing with this constant reversal of his position on attacking Iran is giving friends and family who are clued in to Trump’s “peace” announcements the chance to make big money by shorting stocks and oil. Otherwise, he is undermining trust and confidence in his presidency. Aesop’s fable about the Boy Who Cried Wolf teaches the moral that repeated lying erodes trust, so that when a real crisis occurs, people won’t believe the liar. It is the origin of the English idiom “to cry wolf,” meaning to raise a false alarm. Looks like Trump deserves the title, The Man Who Lied About Peace.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar will decide whether or not the US renews its attack on Iran this week (or next). Why? Because they are being lobbied by China and Russia to become part of a new Persian Gulf security architecture that will exclude the US military. Two weeks ago Donald Trump was forced to cancel Operation Project Freedom — which intended to use US air power to coerce Iran into allowing the full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz — after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait refused the US permission to use their bases/countries as attack platforms targeting Iran. Without the Saudi bases, the US loses the ability to refuel the combat aircraft needed to attack Iran with Tomahawk and JASSM missiles.

I started at 9 am on Monday morning with Judge Napolitano, discussing US preparations to renew the war with Iran:

Nima and I discussed the unusual explosion at a defense facility in Central Israel:

I closed the day out speaking with Kyle Anzalone about Trump’s failed meeting with Xi: