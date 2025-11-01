Nikolai Azarov

Here are the videos of my podcast in Moscow with Nikolai Yanovich Azarov a Russian and Ukrainian statesman, scientist, and politician who served as Prime Minister of Ukraine (2010-2014) and was a People’s Deputy of Ukraine in several convocations, and with Vasily Dmitrievich Vakarov, a Ukrainian lawyer, political scientist, and public figure who was a high-ranking official in the administration of the President of Ukraine, specializing in anti-corruption policy prior to 2014. Both men make it clear that Volodymyr Zelensky is a puppet of powerful Ukarinian oligarchs.

Mr. Nikolai Azarov’s most alarming comment was about the current population of Ukraine… It was 57 million in 2010 and now stands at 20 million. He explains the roots of the international intervention that created the Maidan.

Vasily Dmitrievich Vakarov served during the administration of Prime Minister Azarov and provided me with important insights regarding the roots of corruption in Ukraine… It started with the Soros Foundation and money from USAID.