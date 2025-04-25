Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mk68's avatar
mk68
3h

This is real work, taking time to put together in such a way that is clearly presented and easily understood. It's also extremely valuable work, because the extent to which history has been rewritten in recent years means that it is vital that evidence is not lost or just ignored.

This problem will intensify. ChatGPT and its ilk will multiply the repetition of falsehood, recycling what is already out there ad infinitum (Russiagate as an embedded myth clinging firmly to what passes for reality, to name one example).

Many thanks for this and all the work you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture