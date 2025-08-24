Son of the New American Revolution

mk68

The series of historical works published by Yale UP under the editorship of J. Arch Getty, among other studies published by Western scholars with access to Soviet archives, vindicates Putin’s assessment of Stalin. Sheila Fitzpatrick, who actually lived and studied for a time in the USSR, has highlighted the upward economic mobility granted to millions of peasants resulting from Stalin’s industrialisation policies. None of these scholars denies the cost, nor the cruelty.

At least now I know not to waste my time on Kotkin’s nonsense. But the extent to which he appears to be compromised is revealed by his claim regarding those otherwise authoritarian nationalists who are nevertheless fed up with Putin and are being recruited by Western intelligence: ”We know who they are”. Yes, disaffected oligarchs ready to sell out their country for personal gain; the kind of people who prospered amid the carnage of the 1990s.

ar

I miss Stephen Cohen too. Kotkin after years of studying the Soviet Union and then Russia has apparently learnt nothing.

