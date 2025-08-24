I miss Professor Stephen Cohen desperately. He knew and understood Russia as it is today. The same cannot be said for the current Professor emeritus of Princeton, Stephen Kotkin. There is no denying his scholarship and his academic credentials, but based on his comments to Tunku Varadarajan, who is the author of a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, he exhibits an ignorance and prejudice that tells me that he knows nothing of military affairs nor of the current conditions in Russia. While I do not claim to be a Russian scholar, I spent enough time on farms in Missouri (my home state) to recognize horse manure when I see it.

Varadarajan’s article — With Putin, ‘Ultimately, Trump Holds the Cards’ — is not even a clever piece of journalism and, in my opinion, is another indicator of the panic gripping the anti-Russian crowd. Varadarajan opens with this:

“Nobody can do more damage to Putin than President Trump,” Stephen Kotkin says. “Putin is actually afraid of Trump. Trump is the only one who could hurt Putin in a big way.” Few in the West have a deeper understanding of Mr. Putin than Mr. Kotkin, 66, a historian whose monumental biography of Joseph Stalin—one of Mr. Putin’s heroes—awaits its third and final volume. Mr. Kotkin is a fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and a professor emeritus at Princeton.

No, Stalin is not a hero of Putin. Putin acknowledged the association of Stalinism with a “personality cult and mass violations of the law, with repression and camps,” in a 2013 interview. Putin argued for a more “balanced assessment” that recognizes both Stalin’s crimes and his achievements, insisting that there is no comparison to present-day Russia: “There is nothing like this in Russia and, I hope, never will be again.” Yes, Stalin committed horrific crimes and was denounced by his successor, Nikita Khrushchev in February 1956, who criticized Stalin’s terror, purges, and the cult of personality built around him.

Putin is simply stating history when he says there needs to be a balanced assessment. Under Joseph Stalin’s rule, the literacy rate in the Soviet Union saw a significant rise. When the Bolsheviks came to power in 1917, the country had a very low literacy rate—only about 21% of adults could read, according to the 1897 Russian Empire census. By the end of the 1930s, this number had dramatically increased. Official Soviet census data showed literacy rates reached approximately 89-90% overall by 1939, with male literacy around 90.8% and female literacy around 72.5%. By the 1950s, the Soviet Union had nearly universal literacy. I note in passing that the current literacy rate in the United States is 79%.

Industrial production in the Soviet Union underwent a dramatic and rapid transformation as part of the state-driven policy of industrialization during Stalin’s rule. Starting with the First Five-Year Plan (1928–1932), heavy industry production assets increased 2.7 times compared to 1928. The plan was officially fulfilled ahead of schedule, achieving heavy industry production at 108% of the goals. Industrial output grew by about 50%, averaging an 18% growth rate yearly. Factory output surged, and employment in industrial sectors increased significantly. Industrial employment grew from 4.6 million in 1928 to 12.6 million by 1940. This period saw rapid urbanization and an expansion of the technical workforce. Education in technical fields expanded fourfold during this time.

Trying to smear Putin as a lackey of Stalin is dishonest. Stalin did some very bad things and he did some very good things that benefited the peoples of the Soviet Union. Faulting Putin for acknowledging historical reality is ridiculous.

Kotkin then proceeds to reveal his lack of academic objectivity with this claim:

Mr. Putin “made an enormous strategic blunder and is damaging Russia severely for the long term.” He has lost his country’s old sphere of influence: “All his neighbors hate him and are afraid of him.” Even Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator in fraternal neighbor Belarus, is “looking for some distance, to get out of the stranglehold of Russia.” Mr. Putin has also “lost his civilian economy.”

Lost influence in Belarus? Kotkin is not keeping up with current events. If Lukashenko is afraid of Putin, then why is the Belarusian President proudly proclaiming that the military plans to deploy the Russian-made Oreshnik missile system in Belarus in 2025, with preparations already underway at selected sites? The deployment is expected by the end of the year, following Russia’s production and initial deployment of the missile to its own troops. Lukashenko has emphasized that the deployment is part of Belarus’s strategic deterrence and military preparedness, underscoring the need to be ready for any eventuality amid rising geopolitical tensions. Do you think that Putin is going to give one of Russia’s most sophisticated missiles to a guy who is going to stab him in the back?

Kotkin then reveals his ignorance to military affairs with this claim:

Second, Ukraine is “an asset, not a liability—but we don’t seem to be able to appreciate how it’s an asset, and why.” He means that “Ukraine has an army”—a serious one, unlike, say, Germany. “We’ve been able to send a lot of our weapons and test them in battlefield conditions because of Ukrainian bravery and ingenuity.”

Yeah, we’ve sent them HIMARS and M777 howitzers and an array of other military weapons, and what has it achieved? Nothing, other than reveal the paucity of US and NATO’s military production capabilities and Russia’s nimbleness in boosting military output and skill in developing effective countermeasures to US weapons.

Kotkin then tells Varadarajan a real whopper, and in the process shows his ignorance of history:

Mr. Kotkin warns against facile obsessions with “winning.” We talk all the time, he says, about “who’s going to win the war. But what matters is winning the peace.” In Afghanistan, America won the war and lost the peace. In Vietnam, the other way around.

We won the war in Afghanistan? By what metric? We killed thousands of Afghans and the Taliban wound up in control of the country and a massive arsenal delivered courtesy of Uncle Sam. And how exactly did the US, “win the peace” in Vietnam? Vietnam booted the US out of Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh city, and secured control of the entire country.

Kotkin then offers his recipe for Ukrainian victory. All I can say is: pathetic!

So how could Ukraine win the peace? Membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is out of the question, if only because the U.S. opposes it. The alternative is “joining the West through accession to the European Union,” Mr. Kotkin says. “They’ll need massive domestic reforms to be able to join. But it’s a great process for bringing countries into constitutional rule-of-law, open-society, and market-economy institutions.”

Holding up the European Union as a model of constitutional rule and open-society is a damn joke. Just ask the journalists and citizens who have been arrested for protesting the war in Ukraine and the genocide in Gaza.

Kotkin then offers up this pipe-dream:

The other marker of a Ukrainian win is “some type of security, which some people call ‘security guarantees’, but which looks more like the ‘steel porcupine’ approach.” . . . Mr. Kotkin says it would mean helping Ukraine set up a “strong defense establishment with weapons production at home and continued financing for that from its European partners. So you get both EU accession and a version of security where Ukraine is doing most of the heavy lifting.”

Heavy lifting? Russia is currently destroying every defense production facility that it can identify. Kotkin appears to be only reading the mainstream press instead of doing some actual research about the capability of Ukraine to “set up a strong defense establishment.”

Kotkin also displays his ignorance of the central role the US played in arming Ukraine and in planning Ukrainian military operations with this assertion:

“But overall, the Biden strategy failed. Why? Because the argument was that we’re supporting Ukraine to put them in the best position to negotiate a more favorable settlement. But the problem was, there were never any negotiations.”

Now we come to the issue of Trump cards. Kotkin faults President Trump for not putting pressure on Putin:

The flaw in Mr. Trump’s approach “is that he didn’t put the same pressure on the other party,” Mr. Kotkin says. “He put all the pressure on the Ukrainians and, so far, next to no pressure on Putin and the Russian establishment to force the negotiations.”

Here is a news flash: Trump has no cards to play. Kotkin again demonstrates that he is not keeping up with the news with this lame proposal:

Most important, the West needs “very severe political pressure on Putin’s regime, and that comes in the form of alternatives to his rule.” Many prominent Russians “feel that Russia is on a self-defeating trajectory right now.” These are nationalists; “they are not democrats, they’re authoritarians. They don’t look like the kind of Russian opposition we might associate with in terms of values. They have no sympathy for Ukraine, but they have a lot of sympathy for Russia, and they feel that an end to the war would help Russia regain the civilian economy that it’s lost.” U.S. and European intelligence agencies are “recruiting them inside. We know who they are.”

Putin’s popularity, as measured by polls funded by Western organizations, hovers around 80%. And Kotkin’s belief that the civilian economy in Russia “is lost,” is completely absurd. In terms of purchasing power parity, which measures what the Russian citizens can buy with their rubles, Russia is now the fourth largest economy in the world. What the hell is he talking about?

Kotkin’s concluding comments to Varadarajan shows that he is no political economist:

There are other things Mr. Trump could do. These include a removal of Russia’s Gazprombank from the Swift international banking system, to which it still has tenuous access, greenlighting the confiscation of $300 billion worth of Russian deposits in European banks, getting India to “buckle” and stop buying of Russian oil, and, most audacious, “cutting a deal with Xi Jinping behind Putin’s back to reduce China’s support for Russia in a bargain between the U.S. and China. It’s thinkable.”

As I noted in yesterday’s post, India and China are now more firmly in Russia’s camp in the wake of Donald Trump’s ill-advised tariff attack on both countries. The Indian business leaders, who were the strongest voices in India for closer ties with the US business community, are now up in arms and advocating for more cooperation and trade with Russia, not less. In short, Donald Trump is out of cards.