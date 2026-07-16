Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
6h

Please add Rumble channel for Transition Protocol for folks who boycott Screwtube!!

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
3h

Once again, we see Trump's finger of destruction inserted:

"Trump gave Saudi leader MBS his backing for the strike in a phone call last Friday." He encouraged an assassination attempt on funeral attendees.

Here his finger of destruction pointed to another target:

Why did the US bomb Iran's main wrestling arena?

https://thegrayzone.substack.com/p/why-did-the-us-bomb-irans-main-wrestling?r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

And Trump's finger regularly is in the negotiations for peace, whether seeking to destroy the possibility, or in this case, plant inept pro-Israel 'negotiators' who made big money off of insider knowledge:

Iran Sent Message to JD Vance Warning that Kushner and Witkoff Were “Abusing” Their Inside Access to Negotiations

https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/iran-jd-vance-kushner-witkoff-exploiting-negotiations?r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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