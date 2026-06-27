Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
7h

Precious Larry, this will force you to put your neck collar back on 😢. With 5 global earthquakes in same 48 hours... Creator God (Father Son Spirit) is LOUDLY calling humanity to turn to Him and get out f Rev 17-18 BABYLON. God's voice will get as loud, noisy and violent as needed to cause cries of genuine repentance and transformation. Lamb of God will soon open Revelation 6's Seal #6 cosmic disturbance (nuclear?) as an answer to the prayers & cries for revenge from the MARTYRS in Seal #5 opened Oct 2, 2025 including Charlie Kirk.

The 🔑is 🙏 for tidal wave 🌊 of Holy Spirit 🕊️ to cause every nation to call upon 👑 King Jesus who at the trumpet call 🎺 will return in the 🌤️glory 🔥clouds of fire & whirlwinds 🌪️with the bridal Army of overcoming sons of God (Revelation 12, 17:20, 19, Romans 8) followed by myriads of 30 ft warrior angel 😇 armies and the glory fire 🔥of Almighty God, Creator of Heaven & Earth & below Earth.

Jesus' army will destroy, by the SPIRIT-WORD-MOUTH-SWORD (prophesy), every Revelation 13 beast-possessed 666-natured Luciferian, genocider, Satanist, cultist, blood-luster, blasphemer, pedophile, rapist, abortionist, nation destroyer, and every torturer & murderer of the Romans 8:14 Holy Spirit-led (possessed) 777-marked sons & daughters of God who are the fruit-bearing Body-Bride-Church of Christ not made with bricks and mortar or led by 666 soul-led religious pretenders aka most church boards and clergy.

God has a HUMBLE remnant on the earth in every nation that through fiery tests, trials and persecutions are being purified, matured, and conformed into the lambkin nature of the sacrificial ETERNAL Lamb of God Jesus of Nazareth who arose from the dead on the 3rd day as He said He would, and reigns on the Throne with Father God Yahweh. This remnant renounced Babylon which is all about making a name for yourself and becoming independent of God. This remnant only worships and exalts His Majesty Jesus Christ as King of kings and Lord of lords over the Universe, this planet, and their lives. Christ is their SOURCE OF LIFE as branches in the Christ-Vine (Tree of Life) of John 15. Joined as living stones by the Spirit of God to become ONE corporate spiritual Temple of God, which will soon be UNVEILED. 1 Peter 2:5. Rev 20-22.

1 John 3:2-3. The Message. 2-3 But friends, that’s exactly who we are: children of God. And that’s only the beginning. Who knows how we’ll end up! What we know is that when Christ is openly revealed, we’ll see him—and in seeing him, become like him. All of us who look forward to his Coming stay ready, with the glistening purity of Jesus’ life as a model for our own.

This Rev 19:7-9 corporate lambkin bridal vessel of Christ-possessed men and women (Rom 8 sons of God) will first appear in Rev 12:1 (not Mary). Birthing God's ETERNAL PURPOSE part of which was preached by Apostle Peter on Pentecost when Holy Spirit was now WITHIN the ♥.

Acts 3:21 AMPC: Christ, "Whom heaven must receive [and retain] until the time for the <> COMPLETE RESTORATION OF ALL THINGS <> that God spoke by the mouth of all His holy prophets {and Moses next verse} for ages past [from the most ancient time in the memory of man]. "

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Reno's avatar
Reno
7h

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea;

Psalm 46:1-2 KJV

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