Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
6h

Thanks Big

Reply
Share
JimG's avatar
JimG
25m

Doesn't Venezuela also produce sour crude? Can they get it from their newly conquered country?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture